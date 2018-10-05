Huawei B618 VS Huawei B612

Since more and more Huawei LTE WiFi routers(https://www.4gltemall.com/4g-wireless-router/huawei-4g-lte-wifi-router.html) are available in the market, sometimes they had the similar name which may confuse the customer. At the beginning of 2018, Huawei presented a new 4G modem router(https://www.4gltemall.com/4g-wireless-router.html) Huawei B612, following the Huawei B618 router. As you can see, the Huawei B612 and Huawei B618 router names are very similar. For those who are unfamiliar with Huawei routers, they may don’t know what the difference is between the Huawei B618 and B612 LTE router. If they want to buy one of the two routers, they may be in trouble to make the decision which one to buy. Today, we will compare the two routers specs and features so the customers may get some reference.

Huawei B612 VS B618 Appearance and Interfaces

Simply from the router name, it may not be easy to identify the two routers, but if you see them, it would be easy to recognize. The Huawei B612 4G LTE Modem(https://www.4gltemall.com/huawei-b612-4g-lte-cpe.html) is in a traditional router shape, on the front, there are indicators for Power, Mode, WiFi, LAN and Signal. On the back, there are 3 LAN ports and One port for both LAN & WAN. And there is also a telephone port with the Ethernet ports. Like other Huawei 4G wireless routers, there are two SMA-male connectors at the back of the router and the connectors are covered by a long cap. The special design of the Huawei B612 router has an angled backrest for stand stability.

Huawei B618 LTE(https://www.4gltemall.com/huawei-b618-lte-cat11-router.html) is not in a usual router design. It’s in a shape of cube, which looks cool like home furniture. Like Huawei B612, Huawei B618 Cube is also in white color. On the front face, there are indicators for Power, Status, Lan, WiFi, Mode and Signal. The WPS button is in the middle of the indicators. On the back of Huawei B618 WiFi router, there is One USB port, one LAN port, one telephone port and One WAN/LAN port. The power button is above the USB port. And there are also two connectors are for external antennas. The connectors are TS-9, not the common SMA connectors. The SIM card slot is at the bottom of the router.

Huawei B618 VS B612 Specs and Features

The appearance of Huawei B618 and Huawei B612 are very different, then let’s have a comparison of the Huawei B618 specs and Huawei B612 specs:

Model: Huawei B612

Product type: Huawei WiFi Router with Ethernet port

Category: LTE Cat.6

Chipset: HiSilicon LTE Cat6 Chipset

Data rates: DL 300Mbps / UL 50Mbps

Supported 4G LTE frequency bands:

Huawei B612s-25d: B1/B3/B7/B8/B20/B38/B40/B41/B42/B43Huawei B612s-51d: B2/B4/B5/B7/B41

WLAN: 802.11 b/g/n/ac, single-band 2.4GHz

Max support users: 32 users

MIMO: 4 x 4 MIMO

Connector for external antenna: Two, SMA-female jacks

Buy Antenna: Huawei B612 external antenna(http://www.4gltemall.com/4g-antenna-two-sma-connector.html)

App management: Huawei Hilink APP

SIM type: Micro SIM

Battery: NO

Dimensions: 240 × 155 × 78 mm

Interfaces

* 3 x LAN port(RJ45)* 1 x LAN/WAN port (RJ45)* 1 x telephone port(RJ11)* Two external LTE antenna ports (SMA-female)* One micro-SIM card slot* 1 x USB 2.0 port

Datasheet: Huawei B612 Datasheet(PDF)

User Manual: Huawei B612 User Manual(PDF)

Other features: Firewall, CS Voice, VoIP, VoLTE, IPv6/IPv4 dual stack, NAT, DHCP, VPN, DMZ, UPnP, ALG

Reviews: Huawei B612 Review(https://www.4gltemall.com/blog/huawei-b612-lte-router-features-and-specs/)

Price / USD: 399.00USD

Model: Huawei B618

Product type: LTE WiFi Router with Ethernet port

Category: LTE Cat.9 / Cat.11

Chipset: HiSilicon Balong 750

Data rates: DL 600Mbps / UL 100Mbps

Supported 4G LTE frequency bands:

– Huawei B618s-22d: Band 1/3/7/8/20/38

– Huawei B618s-65d: 1/3/5/7/8/28/40 ”

WLAN: 802.11a / b / g / n / ac, dual-band 2.4GHz & 5GHz

Max supported users: 64 users

MIMO: 4 X 4 MIMO

Connector for external antenna: Two, TS-9 jacks

Buy Antenna: Huawei B618 external Antenna(http://www.4gltemall.com/4g-antenna-two-ts-9-connector.html)

App management: Huawei Hilink APP

SIM Size: Micro SIM

Battery: NO

Dimensions: 95 × 95 × 208mm

Interfaces:

* 1 x LAN port (45)

* 1 x LAN / WAN port (45)

* 1 x telephone port (RJ11)

* 1 x USB 2.0 port

Datasheet: Huawei B618 Datasheet

User Manual: Huawei B618 User Manual

Other features: DHCP Server, DNS RELAY and NAT, VoLTE, IPv4 / IPv6 dual stack

Firmware download: Huawei B618 firmware

Driver: Huawei B618 driver

Reviews: Huawei B618s-22d Review(https://www.4gltemall.com/blog/huawei-b618s-22d-4g-wifi-router-review/)

Price / USD: 449.00USD

Summary

From the specs table, we can see the new Huawei B612 is just a 4G+ Cat6 router, the Huawei B618 LTE is with more advanced technology, which could achieve download speed up to 600mbps and upload speed to 100Mbps. The Huawei B612 could support only LTE Cat6(https://www.4gltemall.com/ue-CatID/lte-CatID-6.html/) up to 300Mbps. They both have two variant models for difference LTE frequency bands. Huawei B618 seems to be more suitable for home use but Huawei B612s-25d supports LTE B42(https://www.4gltemall.com/ue-by-spectrum/band-42-ues.html) and B43(https://www.4gltemall.com/ue-by-spectrum/band-43-ues.html), which are usually for industrial applications. Huawei B618 supports up to 64 wireless users while Huawei B612 support only half to 32 users. But they both use 4 X 4 MIMO technologies. Of course, the more advanced Huawei B618 price is higher than Huawei B612 price. Considering the LTE frequency bands at your location and your network providers, and the price & interfaces, you can easily make the decision which one to buy now.

Sourcing from https://www.4gltemall.com/blog/huawei-b612-vs-huawei-b618/