Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Equipment Market Report 2018 – Honeywell International, Emerson Electric Co., Whirlpool Corp., Samsung Electronics Co., LG Electronics

Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) equipments market include heating equipment, cooling equipment, and ventilation equipment. Various factors such as growing disposable income, growing disposable income, increasing demand for environment friendly and energy efficient products, and requirement of product advancement or replacement demand are expected to influence growth of the global heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) equipments market over the forecasted period. Various key companies in the market are focusing on increasing into numerous product markets and are aiming emerging areas to advantage a competitive edge in the market.
Growing construction activities globally, government incentives through tax credit agendas, government guidelines and policies for energy saving, rising trend of smart homes are the factors driving the growth of global heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment market. Though, high costs of trained labor & installation may hinder the growth of the market. Moreover, development of advanced low global warming potential refrigerants for HVAC equipment, might provide with several growth opportunities in the forecasted year.
The global HVAC Equipment Market is segmented on the basis of heating equipment, ventilation equipment, air conditioning equipment, application, and geography. The market is segmented by heating equipment into heat pump, furnace, unitary heater, and boiler. The market is segmented on basis of ventilation equipment into ventilation fan, air pump, and humidifier, dehumidifier. Air conditioning equipment comprises room air conditioner, unitary air conditioner, cooler and other air conditioning equipment. Further, by application, market is categorized into residential, commercial, and industrial.
Based on geography, global heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World (RoW) North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of UK, Russia, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.
The key market players include Panasonic Corp., Daikin Industries Ltd., Johnson Controls, Inc.,
Ingersoll Rand PLC., Whirlpool Corp., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Emerson Electric Co., LG Electronics, and Mitsubishi Electric Corp., among others.
Scope of Heating, Ventilation, And Air Conditioning (HVAC) Equipment Market
Heating Equipment Segments
Heat Pump
Furnace
Unitary Heater
Boiler
Ventilation Equipment Segments
Ventilation Fan
Air Pump
Humidifier
Dehumidifier
Air Conditioning Equipment Segments
Room Air Conditioner
Unitary Air Conditioner
Cooler
Other Air Conditioning Equipment
Application Segments
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
Geographical Segments
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Russia
Germany
France
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
India
China
Japan
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
RoW
South America
Middle East
Africa
