Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Market to Register Strong Growth at CAGR 10.93% by 2023 | Global Key Players – Experian, McKesson Corporation, Allscripts, Siemens Healthineers

The Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization. Furthermore, it comprises of current events, latest market trends, schematic representation of the global companies with their prime developments, mergers & acquisitions, deals and agreements, expansions and investments, etc.

Industry Outlook and Trend Analysis:

The Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Market was worth USD 35.25 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 89.66 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.93% during the forecast period. Increment in expenditure for healthcare is anticipated to boost the development of the market. Expanding complications in medicinal coding for reimbursements of bills is foreseen to drive the healthcare revenue cycle management market. The revenue cycle management solutions are intended to decrease billing mistakes by health care suppliers and are commonly used in nations, for example, the U.S. where medicinal coding process is tedious and complicated. Moreover, lessening in medical reimbursements by private and government bodies and rising rate of claim rejections will initiate vast number of health care suppliers to implement revenue cycle management practices.

Competitive Insights:

The leading players in the market are athenahealth, Experian, McKesson Corporation, Allscripts, Siemens Healthineers, Quest Diagnostics, CareCloud, GE Healthcare and Cerner. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

Component Outlook and Trend Analysis:

Healthcare revenue cycle management services held over 63% industry share in 2015 and is foreseen to grow at a considerable CAGR over the forecast period, because of rapid updates in programming. The market is anticipated to develop at a stable CAGR amid the conjecture time frame. Improvement of big data analytics along with healthcare IT has substantially affected the usage of different arrangements, for example, electronic medical records, and e-prescribing systems, among others.

End User Outlook and Trend Analysis:

Physicians including physician billing organizations captured over 40% of healthcare revenue cycle management market in 2015, developing at solid CAGR over the forecast period. With a viable revenue cycle management solution, physicians and organizations owned by physicians can streamline the procedures and enhance submission of claims and expand accumulations. The billing associations provide smooth and fast delivery of procedures enabling physicians to concentrate around quality patient care delivery.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis:

U.S. healthcare revenue cycle management market is set to grow tremendously over the forecast period. Stringent administrative regulations and existence of driving industry players in this district will lift the revenue cycle management solutions demand. The country healthcare system has encountered significant changes, for the most part because of adoption of the Affordable Care Act. Coding system advancement and regulatory amendments have changed the way the U.S. human healthcare system works and have constrained the suppliers to provide maximum value to patients with lessening the costs. Germany and UK social insurance income cycle administration advertise are set to witness hearty development over the following years.

