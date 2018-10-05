Asia-Pacific Temperature Management Market is expected to be valued at USD 440 Million by 2023.

In the year 2018, Asia-Pacific Temperature Management Market was valued at USD 372 Million. By the year 2023, it is expected to reach USD 440 Million at pace of 3% CAGR.

Temperature management is a treatment performed on the patient to maintain adequate body temperature for a specified time in operating theaters, intensive care units, recovery rooms and other areas of hospitals. This treatment is useful for improving the health conditions of patients and reducing the possibility of tissue damage due to lack of blood flow in the body.

Underlying Causes

The growth for Asia-Pacific Temperature Management Market is driven due to factors like increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, neurological, and cardiovascular disorders, growing geriatric population, rising need for temperature management systems, and rising healthcare expenditure. In addition, advancement of technologies in intravascular systems, increasing number of healthcare organizations, and introduction of advanced devices are expected to drive the market growth. However, high cost of intravascular temperature management systems and stringent regulatory policies are expected to restrain the growth rate for Asia-Pacific Temperature Management Market during the forecast period.

Geographic Segmentation:

Based on geography the Asia-Pacific Temperature Management Market has been primarily divided into China, India, South Korea, Japan and Australia. India and China is expected to witness high growth rate for Asia-Pacific Temperature Management Market during the forecast period.

Key Players:

Leading companies for Asia-Pacific Temperature Management Market are 3M Company (U.S.), Smiths Medical (U.K.), Medtronic plc (Ireland), C.R. Bard Inc. (U.S.), Cincinnati Sub-Zero Products, Inc. (U.S.), Geratherm Medical AG (Germany), Inspiration Healthcare Group plc, (U.K.), Stryker Corporation (U.S.), The 37Company (Netherlands), ZOLL Medical Corporation (U.S.), GE Healthcare (U.S.), Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), DRÄGERWERK AG & CO. KGAA (Germany), and Ecolab (U.S.).

