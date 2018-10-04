Labels Market To Develop US$ 59,500 Mn by 2026

Labels play an important role through all the stages of the value chain of a consumer product. Labels are a significant tool for the brand promotion of companies. Moreover, labels are useful as they contain several important information regarding the product attributes such as the manufacturer details, contents and ingredients, specifications of usage, etc. In addition of supplying such important information, labels also contain an element of marketing communication in them. Such communication helps in attaining the objectives of the manufacturers from a marketing point of view when the product hits retail shelves. Labels also add to the aesthetic value of a product and thus contribute in building the brand value of that particular product. Labels help consumers in product differentiation and enhance the overall value of the product. Labels are applied on various substrates such as paper, glass, plastics, etc.

Global Labels Market: Forecast Analysis

Future Market Insights presents a new research report titled ‘Labels Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017-2026)’ that includes the analysis of the various segments of this market across the key regions of the world. As per this research report, the global labels market is projected to grow at a moderate CAGR during the period of assessment and is poised to reach a market value of nearly US$ 59,500 Mn by 2026.

Global Labels Market: Segmentation Insights

The global labels market is segmented on the basis of product type, material type, end-use and region.

By product type, self-adhesive labels is projected to be the largest sub-segment, estimated to be valued at nearly US$ 21,150 Mn at the end of the year 2017 and is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 4.0% during the assessment period 2017-2026

By material type, plastic films is anticipated to be the largest sub-segment in terms of value and is likely to be valued at nearly US$ 36,150 Mn at the end of 2026 and is poised to exhibit a CAGR of 3.9% during the assessment period.

By end use, food is expected to be the largest sub-segment in terms of value, estimated to be valued at nearly US$ 16,600 Mn by the end of 2017 and is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 4.3% during the period of assessment.

By region, APEJ is expected to lead the global labels market in terms of revenue in the year 2017 with a valuation of about US$ 10,400 Mn by 2017 end. The APEJ regional market is poised to exhibit a CAGR of 5.7% during the period of assessment.

Global Labels Market: Competitive Landscape

The research report on the global labels market comprises a specific section devoted to study the competition landscape of this market in which key players operating in the market are profiled. This section also contains important information about the companies such as the company overview, key financials, geographical reach, SWOT analysis, key strategies, etc. The companies that have been featured in this research study include WS Packaging Group, Inc., UPM Raflatac, Avery Dennison Corporation, Brady Worldwide, Inc., CCL Industries, Inc., Fuji Seal International, Inc., 3M Company, Herma Gmbh, Lintec Corporation and Bemis Company.