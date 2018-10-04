Global Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market Research and Forecast 2018-2023

“Digitization in healthcare system is fueling the growth of electronic health records market.”

According to the OMR analysis, the global electronic health records (EHR) market is expected to grow at a significant rate during 2018-2023. The global electronic health records market has witnessed a significant growth due digitization in healthcare system. In addition, introduction of cloud computing and IoT will further contribute for the market growth. The global electronic health records market is segmented on the basis of installation, end user, business size, deployment and geography. The report provides detailed and insightful chapters on market overview, key findings, strategic recommendations, market estimations, market determinants, key company analysis, market insights, company profiling, market segmentation, geographical analysis and analyst insights.

“There is substantial growth in demand for healthcare services such as electronic health records due to aging populations and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. Concurrently, there are cost pressures stemming from the need to do higher quality work with fewer resources available. Expectations for better outcomes, higher quality treatment and more value from the healthcare services provided raise the need for point-of-care access to medical data and the parallel evolution and adoption of mobile devices, for both medical staff and for patients. This in turn is increasing the need for IT systems to be adapted. Additionally, the significant increase in digitization of medical records and increasing prevalence of digital outputs from scanning and monitoring devices provide more voluminous and varied digital data for maximizing the potential benefit of cloud solutions.”

The global electronic health records market on the basis of geography is divided into – North America, APAC, Europe, and Rest of the world. North America is expected to have the largest share. Europe is expected to witness lucrative growth. In addition, government regulations in emerging economies to encourage healthcare providers for the adoption of EHR systems contribute in the growth of Asia Pacific market. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2018-2023.

