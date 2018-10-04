Fossil Townsman Chronograph Quartz FS5436 Men’s Watch: The Name Strikes

The Fossil Townsman Chronograph Quartz FS5436 Men’s Watch is a pretty good piece to be worn daily, only that cargo shorts and tees are not your staple. With formals, semi-formals and decent casuals, it is a comfortable wear ‘round-the-clock. It offers an excellent day and night visibility due to the contrasting color scheme. Rose gold on dark blue got a prominent appearance without hitting the eyes. The Fossil Townsman Chronograph Quartz FS5436 Men’s Watch also uses flat surfaces well; its clean and clear looks intended to outlive current trends and dressing styles.

Irrespective of the case finish and colors, every Fossil Townsman chronograph is unique in its own way. As for the Fossil Townsman Chronograph Quartz FS5436 Men’s Watch, it is unique due to its combination of the 1950s Americana design with cool, contemporary styles.

The Fossil Townsman Chronograph Quartz FS5436 Men’s Watch can be called a tasteful watch. You may wear it for high profile job interviews in semi-formal settings. When you got to make an impression, it’s also the parity of your dressing that counts.

The Fossil Townsman Chronograph Quartz FS5436 Men’s Watch is that tasteful watch you were looking for. It is understated and elegant; oozes confidence and not the arrogance of many other flashy watches. If classic-cool is what you like, you must take a long look at this Fossil Townsman! It is made to fit into different settings in a town. For not-so-hard a play and hard, cerebral work!

It is a presentable watch and creates good impressions regarding matters of taste. This is somewhere between where typical formal or a typically casual watch cross borders. Fossil’s ability to do that so deftly is praiseworthy! It hits with a classic and preppy, reasonably affluent appeal. You feel at ease with its presence, especially when in dark blue suits. Fossil’s rendition of the classic casual is quite laid back, not eager to prove something. It’s tastefully designed with a nice classical touch; doesn’t appear crowded or unwieldy and convincingly attempts and succeeds in maintaining the authenticity of standard design elements.

This elegant, sophisticated yet understated watch houses a caliber FS4865 quartz movement. It brings a good value at its budget-friendly price. It will require a battery to run. A battery and gasket change every couple of years is required to keep the tremendous versatility of the Fossil Machine Quartz Chronograph Men’s Watch going. This stellar-looking, go-anywhere’ watch demands little for its service.

Bottom line: There’s no secret about the Fossil Mens Watch being of a killer style. It is the involvement of personalities like Philip Starck and Frank Gehry that makes it possible. These contemporary artisans – one product designer and the other one a famed architect – have made their thoughts and efforts going unbound into the Fossil Townsman Chronograph Quartz FS5436 Men’s Watch and a bit of Guggenheim also shows in it.