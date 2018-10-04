Food Certification market worth will reach US$ 8,500 mn by 2027

Food Certification Market Overview:

Food certification is a process to get certificate for food quality. In this process, At least one employee be certified in food safety by passing an approved Food Safety Manager Certification. While, all other employee involve in the storage, preparation and service of food. To getting the food certificate, the certification exam must be one approved by the American National Standards Institute. The reimbursements of food certification are regular production of safe and quality food products with reduced risks of uncleanness, which decreases food recalls from the market.

In terms of value, the global food certification market is projected to valued at US$ 8,500 Mn, exhibiting at CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period and reach nearly 16,050 Mn by th end of 2027.

Food Certification Market Segmentation:

Global Food Certification Market can be segmented on the basis of Product Type:

Feed and Food Supply

Animal Feed

Food Quality and Safety

BRC

SQF

FSSC 22000

GLOBAL GAP

IFS

ISO 22000

Others

Food Packaging and Logistics

FSSC 22000 Packaging

BRC IOP

IFS PAC secure and logistics

Others

Seafood

MSC

ASC

Others

Labels Claims

Halal

Non-GMO

Kosher

Organic

Others

Sustainability

UTZ

RSPO

Others

Global Food Certification Market can be segmented on the basis of Application:

Food

Animal Nutrition

Human Nutrition

Meat and Poultry

Seafood

Fruits and Vegetables

Processed Food

Diary

Pet Food

Others

Beverages

Oils and Fats

Food Certification Market: Dynamics

Factors for instance ethical, social and technological preference are anticipated to drive the global food certification market over the forecast period. Moreover, consumer are becoming aware pertaining to food safety and also they are interested to know where the food they consume comes from. Moreover, shifting consumer feasting outline is being witnessed all over the world. They are projected to likely shifted towards fibrous and healthy diet such as poultry, vegetables, meat, fruits and dairy products.

Counterfeit products comes from locally which are not filtered as government recommended this may projected to hamper the global food certification market between 2017 to 2027.

Food Certification Market: Regional Outlook

Europe is projected to dominate in the global food certification market and growing with 7.0% CAGR, owing to increasing stringent food regulatory norm pertaining to food testing. APEJ is anticipated to second largest market for the food certification and exhibiting at a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period, due to continuously strengthen of food safety standard. In North America region consumer is highly focused to buy only product which is certified by reliable agencies. In Middle East & Africa and Latin America region the food certification market is anticipated to grow with moderate growth rate owing to lack of infrastructure and resources to meet international standard.

Food Certification Market: Key Players

The key players for the global Food Certification market are following:

Bureau Veritas S. A

TÜV NORD AG

UL Registrar LLC

DNV GL AS

Aspirata Auditing Testing And Certification (Pty) Ltd.

Lloyd’s Register Group Services Limited

DQS Holding GmbH

Eagle Certification Group

Nippon Kaiji Kentei Kyokai (NKKK)

Socotec Group

Research Methodology:

RRI surveys a number of companies in order to estimate the data covered in the report through triangulation methodology. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the drive and application segments covered in the study. The research methodology also includes interviews conducted for various industry leaders by the research experts. This helps the researchers to match their previous findings with the ones confirmed from various resource persons. The report focuses on analyzing the supply-side approaches and keeps a track of that of the demand-side so as to make sure the findings are true. The global market scenario has been derived by consolidation of regional market overviews.

