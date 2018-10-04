Evolution of Online Poker Games In India

04th Oct,2018, Kolkata, West Bengal, India: In India, we can see a evolution of online gaming, from last few years online poker becoming the most playing online game in India. The result of it, online poker gaming industry is now valued near about USD200 Million in India. Everyday a new online poker site in now launching in India. But The market is now controlled by some Online poker giant sites, like adda52,PokerLion,PokerBaazi,SpartanPoker,etc.

Now more Indian people are interested to play online poker, Because they love fun, they love thrill, they love mind game. And only poker is the game where you can get all the things together. Till now In Indian society poker is considered as a game of luck, a taboo, where in all over the world poker is considered as a game of skills. But the time is changing. We can see more Indian people in the field of poker play today.

Indian players are now more interested to participate in online poker tournaments. hats why all the major online poker sites of India now introducing exciting poker tournaments every week.

For Example:

PokerLion Tournaments:

10K GTD Saturday Showdown

PokerLion Sunday Showdown [25K GTD]

Adda52 Tournaments:

What’s Your Poison? [10Lac GTD]

PokerLion.com developed by Kolkata based online gaming company named Ability Games Pvt Ltd., Navneet Makharia a game entrepreneur and Managing Director of PokerLion says, the main aim of Pokerlion is make poker gaming more popular in India through online gaming platform.

Actually poker is a game which had many evolutions in the past, but the evolution in deck of card is the most important among them.

Evolution of Face Cards in a Deck of Cards:

Have you heard that the evolution of the Deck of Cards is quite famous in the poker world?

But what about the Face Cards in the Deck of Cards. Whether you play poker online at PokerLion or offline poker, history ought to be known.

So, we are here again with another historical tale of evolution for the cards you play poker online with.

Once there was a card craftsman who battled alongside Joan of Arc as a French military commander. His name was Étienne de Vignolles, known as La Hire. The courage and heroism of the legendary maid of Orleans so impressed him he removed the knight from a deck of cards and replaced it with a dame.

Decorating cards with religious motifs or those depicting humans did not raise the wrath of the Catholic Church. The king of spades was designed after King David including his sword and quiver. Charles the Great became the king of clubs, Julius Caesar the king of diamonds, and Alexander the Great was represented by the king of hearts. These four members of the monarchy merge to represent the four springboards of western civilization.

The depiction of what we would call today Queens and Jacks was not as consistent. The queen of spades was drawn in the form of Athena, meant likewise to remind of the warlike Joan of Arc. The queen of diamonds was the beautiful Rachel that Jacob waited for 14 years before be able to take her as wife. The queen of hearts stood for Judith, the heroine who had beheaded Holofernes. While the queen of clubs was a collective image and represented a certain abstract favourite of kings, named Argine, which was apparently an anagram of “regina” (queen), or which possibly meant to suggest Joan of Arc again, since the king of clubs was Charles the Great, the distinguished French Catholic leader.

The jack of spades was from a knight in Charlemagne’s court; diamonds were for Hector; for hearts we have La Hire himself and Judas Maccabeus represented clubs. A variation on the theme had the four jacks being represented by four well-known knights: Lancelot, Ogier, Roland, and Valery. These four were youthful, clean-shaven and longhaired warriors, all with battle axes. All had a bloodhound-like dog at their feet except for Valery, possibly because Valery was the chief craftsman who created the deck.

Still lower on the scale came the poker online cards from 10 to 2, marked by the appropriate number of suit symbols, greatest value accorded to the greater number. The English word “Ace” first meant “unit,” and had French, Spanish, German and other equivalents. The Ace stood lower on the scale than 2. However, the medieval Catholic Church viciously opposed such a classification. God was “one,” and hence any game or numeric system which defined His number as the lowest was blaspheme and Satan’s work. Anyone who would not agree had to be convinced by an array of means which were difficult to argue with down at the basement.

The Ace stands today for something almost metaphysical – the quintessence of oneness, if you will, which becomes more valuable than any one personification. In reality, should a lone, simple card be given such mystical attributes?

The question remains as arguable today as it was during the middle ages. In many nations there is no clear cut difference between spiritual and earthly values, both being crucial to present-day self definition. Now perhaps more than ever, any good citizen reveres the national, the mystical, the quantum-physical, and the downright pornographic of Esquire decks. The Ace is all or nothing, depending on how you see the modern blend of concepts, and symbolizes best, perhaps, a kind of postmodern rhetorical indeterminacy which can take you anywhere or nowhere.

Otherwise, the cards serve us pretty much as they served any specific class or a mixture of class during the middle ages or the Renaissance. The basic hierarchy of the deck from King to lowest number, and the 2.598.960 possible combinations of varying value, the value of combinations decided by their rarity, allow ample possibility to project anybody’s social and spiritual aspirations.

Take in all the history till we come back with another post!

And happy gaming at poker table!