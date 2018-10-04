Amniocentesis Needle Market worth 172.8 Million USD by 2022

According to the new market research report “Amniocentesis Needle Market by Type (Smaller Than 100 mm, 100 – 150 mm, Larger Than 150 mm), Procedure (Amniocentesis, Amnioreduction, Fetal Blood Transfusion, Amnioinfusion), End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Clinics) – Global Forecast to 2022″ published by MarketsandMarkets™, is expected to reach USD 172.8 Million by 2022 from USD 150.6 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 2.8%. Factors driving the growth of this market include the high accuracy of amniocentesis, increase in the median age of first-time motherhood, and increasing prevalence of congenital disorders.

The amniocentesis segment is expected to dominate the market in 2017

By procedure, the market is segmented into amniocentesis, amnioreduction, fetal blood transfusion, amnioinfusion, and cordocentesis. The amniocentesis segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global amniocentesis needles market in 2017. Increasing burden of chromosomal disorders, increasing maternal age & BMI, and high reliability of the amniocentesis technique are the major factors responsible for the dominant share of this segment.

Hospitals are estimated to command the largest share of the market during the forecast period

Based on end user, the amniocentesis needles market is categorized into hospitals, diagnostic centers, clinics, and other end users. The hospitals segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global amniocentesis needles market during the forecast period. The presence of expert personnel and advanced medical equipment in hospitals are the key factors driving the growth of this end-user segment.

North America is estimated to command the largest share of the market

Based on region, the amniocentesis needles market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to dominate the amniocentesis needles market in 2017. This is attributed to factors such as increasing number of programs to promote prenatal diagnosis, rapid economic development, and increasing healthcare expenditure in the region as compared to other regions.

Key players in the amniocentesis needles market include Medtronic (Ireland), BD (US), CooperSurgical (US), Integra LifeSciences (US), Smiths Medical (US), Medline (US), Cook Medical (US), Laboratoire CCD (France), Biopsybell (Italy), RI.MOS. (Italy), TSUNAMI MEDICAL (Italy), and Rocket Medical (UK).

