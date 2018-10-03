Refurbishment is a firm element of the global healthcare economy since long and is going to stay till there is need for medical equipment’s in the market. It is one of the relentless essentials in today’s healthcare situation where cost effectiveness and quality go hand in hand and economic restraints dominate the purchase practices of healthcare suppliers.

Refurbishment is a step towards growing ecological consciousness in a recycling economy. Various original equipment manufacturers as well as private refurbisher’s have started their private refurbishing units and are supplying equipment across the healthcare sector. Refurbishing delivers additional worth to a new user and sinking the toxic and waste disposal burden.

Market views:

Global Refurbished Medical Devices Market value is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% to reach a market value USD 15.52 Billion by 2023.

Drivers and restraints:

The major driver that is influencing the refurbished medical device market are increasing rate in ouucarance of cancer and cardiovascular diseases. Moreover, rising privatization in the healthcare area, boosting demand for low cost medical devices owing to economic constraints and rising acceptance of refurbished medical devices in numerous nations are the key factors fuelling the growth of the refurbished medical equipment market during the forecast period.

The restraints that are limiting the growth of global Refurbished Medical devices market are Lack of standardization and synchronisation of policies associated to the use and sale of refurbished medical devices.

Partition of the Market:

The global refurbished medical devices market is partitioned according to product type into neonatal intensive-care equipment, cardiovascular & cardiology equipment, endoscopy equipment, defibrillators, neurology equipment, medical imaging equipment, IV therapy systems, patient monitors, intensive care systems, operating room equipment & surgical equipment and other medical equipment. The patient monitor device section holds the major share in the market due to the low cost of product, rising consciousness for chronic diseases and technological developments such as innovations of portable patient monitoring devices.

Based on geography the market is partitioned into various regions namely, North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle-East & Africa. North America is dominating the refurbished medical devices market due to the escalating trend of medical tourism and growing privatization of the healthcare sector in this region. Asia Pacific is likely to show high growth owing to increasing provision from government and effective reimbursement policies in this region.

Key players of the market:

The Prominent players in the refurbished medical devices market are Siemens Healthcare systems, First Source Inc., DMS Topline, Radio Oncology Systems Inc., Johnson & Johnson, GE Healthcare, DRE Inc., Block Imaging International Inc., Integrity Medical systems Inc.,Everx Pvt Ltd., Philips Healthcare, Agito medical A/S and Soma Technology.

