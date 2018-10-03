Worldwide Market Reports added Latest Research Report titled “Pet Oral Care Products Market – Global Industry Insights, Trends, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2018-2026”.

Periodontal disease is the most common clinical condition found in cats and dogs. This disease can lead to major health issues ranging from tooth loss to organ failure. According to the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA), by the age of 3, around 70% of the cats and 80% of dogs develop some form of periodontal disease. However, pet owners are becoming increasingly aware of their pets’ teeth and mouths as part of overall animal health and are also looking for effective product solutions from the pet industry, which will help them in maintaining their furry companion’s oral health.

Regular vet check-ups and preventative home care can improve pet oral health. The AVMA and other organizations, as well as individual veterinarians, provide tutorials and encouragement that focuses on just tooth brushing. The pet oral care products market is driven by increasing pet ownership, rising awareness among pet owners about their pet’s health, and increasing pet insurance. Furthermore, premiumization of pet care market, rising disposable income, and westernization in emerging economies are other factors that drive growth of global pet oral care products market.

However, high cost of some pet oral care products, lack of awareness about pet’s health in emerging economies, and cultural & regulatory challenges are factors that will hinder the growth of pet oral care products market.

Key Developments in Pet Oral Care Products Market

Key players are adopting various strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, collaborations, partnerships, approvals, and joint ventures to retain its position in the pet oral care products market. On March 29, 2018, Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc. was trading at a trailing P/E of 58x, which is higher than the industry average of 32.5x. In 2018, Mars Petcare acquired Opitgen, LLC, a DNA diagnostics company that is specialized in inherited eye disorders in dogs. Also, in April 2018, Mars Petcare announced the launch of Pet Insight Project, a three-year study of more than 200,000 dogs across the U.S. to uncover important links between pet activity, behavior, and health.

Some of the key players in the global pet oral care products market include AllAccem Inc., Colgate- Palmolive Company, Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc., Petzlife Products, imRex Inc., Virbac, Nestlé Purina PetCare (Part of Nestle), Merial (part of BoehringerIngelheim), Healthymouth LLC, Vetoquinol SA, CevaSanteAnimale S.A, and Mars, Incorporated.

