Cloud Integration Market analysis and growth drivers by 2023

According to the new market research report by IndustryARC titled “Cloud Integration Market: By Deployment Model(Private, Public & Hybrid Clouds) Integration(Cloud to Cloud, Cloud to On-premise, Others) End-users(Large, Small & Medium Enterprises) Industry(Supply Chain, Manufacture, IT, Logistics, Transportation, Healthcare, Others)-Forecast (2018-2023)“, the market revenueis estimated to grow from $594Million in 2017 to $1.286Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 16.7% during the forecast period.

Cloud integration platform has made the processes or services integration critical for a sustainable future for any involved stakeholder in the market.Cloud integration solutions that are entitled to be utilized in commercial entity or business organization,is a collection of various activities whose purpose is to provide dedicated requirement.The market for IT services in recent years has become highly competitive, not merely because of the existence of several numbers of service providers, but due to the expectations of customers to test and evaluate the new services instantaneously. This call for a platform where new applications can be developed, tested and launched rapidly, thus creating a robust demand for cloud hosting.

America & Asia-Pacific continues to lead the Cloud Integration Market share and growth during 2018-2023.

North America solution providers have seen the large scale adoption of cloud based technologies across industries,which will bolster the use of silicon photonics in data centers as they are a more efficient and cost-effective technology. APAC is estimated to experiencearapid growth rate of CAGR 24.36% and projected to reach $256million by 2023 because of the increasing adoption of cloud integration across all industry verticals, thereby boosting market growth. Americas region is leading the cloud integration market in terms of revenue and is accounted for $357.2million in 2017 and is estimated to reach $588.7million by 2023 with a CAGR of 11.69%.

Selected Industry Vertical Analysis done in the full Report:

IT & Telecommunications segment remains the dominant sector of cloud integration market in 2017 with 64% share, followed by supply chain & manufacturing sector with around 13% share. Both IT & Telecommunications and supply chain & manufacturing sectors are estimated to maintain their respective positions in the market by 2023, with a CAGR of 12.6% and21.6% respectively during the forecast period between 2017and 2023. The key trend of cloud integration is the number of cloud services used in large organizations. The integration,with its service ranging from large CRM, ERP, HR and Finance cloud applicationto data storage services such as Dropbox, to infrastructure services such as Amazon EC2 Services, to social apps such as Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and others, has growth both in public and private sectors.

Integration cloud service in the past couple of years has witnessed a rapid upsurge in its utilization across the globe. The factors driving such demand is being attributed to the advantages associated with Cloud Integration that includes: Time to Value, Reduction in Capital & Operational Expenditure and Compatibility with Legacy Systems. These advantages have provided leverage for rapid and seamless integration of Cloud Services across various organizations.

Excerpts Growth Factors Mentioned in the Full Report:

• Cloud server has augmented the output capacity of different processes, in addition, it also helps to make the informed decision. Thus in near future, the process of integrating cloud server will be vital to businesses in terms of growth and efficient operation.

• Salesforce will start its integration cloud with MuleSoft. MuleSoft will provide new engine, which will enable enterprises to identify and retrieve any type of data regardless of where it is stored withtheuser. Cloud providers, acquisition dominate the sector of IT &Telecommunication.

• The IBM Cloud Private platform will develop cloud-migration tools with an application transformation advisor.This tool scans applications and arrangesguidance on moving them to the cloud. Cloud Automation Manager will help deploy these applications on-premises or in a cloud of choice.

• Emergence of Internet of Things (IoT) has causedthe creation of new business applications focused around IoT and drive a shift in designing practices of these applications. These applications are centeredon real-time monitoring of events, contextual decision making capabilities along with broad access to web-based data, thus making the market for cloud integration promising in the near future.

Key players of Cloud Integration Market:

Companies like Informatica, Dell Boomi, and Snaplogic are the major players in the cloud integration marketplace in 2017. The survey states the shares will reach up to 62% due to higher rate of adoption and development.These companies are significantly growing their cloud services,by investing largelyin the research and development ofnew products.

Cloud Integration MarketReport is segmented as indicated below.

• Cloud Integration Market Deployment Model:

1. Private Cloud

2. Public Cloud

3. Hybrid Cloud

• Cloud Integration Market By Integration Type:

1. Cloud to Cloud

2. Cloud to On-premise

3. On-premise to On-premise

4. Business to Business (B2B) Integration

• Cloud Integration Market By End-users:

1. Large Enterprises

2. Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

• Cloud Integration Market By Industry Vertical:

1. Supply Chain & Manufacturing

2. IT & Telecommunication

3. Logistics & Transportation

4. Healthcare

5. Banking, Financial Service & Insurance (BFSI)

6. Public

7. Others

• Cloud Integration Market By Geography ( Covers 15+ Countries )

• Cloud Integration Market Entropy

• Company Profiles

• Appendix: Abbreviations, Sources, Research Methodology, Bibliography, Compilation of Experts, Disclaimer.

