Global HIDA Scan Market Estimation of Top Key Players Shares, Revenue, Analysis and Forecasts Till 2023

Global HIDA Scan Market Research Report Is Segmented By Product (Radiopharmaceuticals, Gamma Camera), Indication (Cholecystitis, Bile Duct Obstruction, Biliary Atresia, Postoperative Complications and Assessment of Liver Transplant) and End User – Global Forecast Till 2023

Also known as cholescintigraphy and hepatobiliary scintigraphy, HIDA scan is an imaging test used for the diagnosis of a number of problems such as liver, gallbladder, and bile duct. Cholecystitis, bile duct obstruction, biliary atresia, postoperative complications, and assessment of liver transplant are the major indications that can be diagnosed using HIDA scan, which is a better alternative to CT, MRI, and X-ray examination. During HIDA scan, a radioactive tracer, injected in the vein, travels through the bloodstream to the liver, and the bladder and screen the same for any abnormality.

Gall bladder diseases affect a large number of people in the world. Approximately, 10–15% of adults in the developed countries are suffering from gallstones. Gallbladder and biliary related diseases occurred in about 104 million people (1.6%) in 2013.

The global HIDA market is driven majorly by increasing number of people suffering from gall bladder diseases, development of technologically advanced devices, increasing awareness among people about diagnosis of gall bladder, and liver disease. Additionally, increasing healthcare expenditure by developed economies such as the U.S is another important factor for fuelling the growth of the market. Moreover, increasing geriatric population, and introduction of new & advanced diagnostic options to cure gallbladder problems have fuelled the market growth. The Global HIDA Scan Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.

Top Players in HIDA Scan Market:

• Houston Medical Imaging (U.S.)

• Bracco Diagnostic Inc. (U.S.)

• Buffalo MRI (U.S.)

• Siemens (U.S.)

• DDD- Diagnostics A/S (Germany)

• Digirad Corporation (U.S.)

• General Electric Company (U.S.)

• Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Japan)

• Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation (Japan), and others.

Market Segmentation of HIDA Scan Market:

America is the largest market for the global HIDA scan market across the globe owing the growth of medical device industry in developed regions such as the U.S. In America, North America dominates market owing to increasing number of specialty healthcare centers, and growing demand for innovation imaging solutions in the market.

Europe has the second largest market for the HIDA scan which is followed by Asia Pacific. Increasing healthcare expenditure, and focus on resreach and development activities by medical device manufacturers, are major drivers for the growth of HIDA scan market in European nations such as Germany, France, and U.K.

Asia Pacific is also witnessing a rapid growth in this market which is mainly due to splendid gorwth of healthcare sector in developing countries such as India, and increasing, and rising awareness about nuclear medicine and imaging technologies. The key players are now being attracted towards Asia Pacific owing to increasing demand for diagnostic services, and rise prevalcne of chronic diseases. Asia Pacific gall bladder treatment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecasted period. The Middle East & Africa is expected to have limited growth with respect to this market.

Regional Analysis of HIDA Scan Market:

Considering the global scenario of the gall bladder treatment market, there are four main regions: America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

America accounts for the largest market share owing to the presence of huge patient population suffering from gall bladder diseases. A well-developed healthcare sector and high healthcare spending has also accelerated the growth of the market. America consists of two regions namely, North America and South America. North America is the major market share holder owing to the presence of key players in the market offering radioactive imaging technology devices. Additionally, the key players in the market are focusing on strategies such as acquisition, partnerships, product development, and others.

Europe holds the second largest market share in global HIDA scan market. Some major factors that attribute the growth of Europe gall bladder treatment market is, increasing government support for researched development in diagnosis of chronic diseases. Germany, France and U.K are the major contributors to the Europe gall bladder treatment market owing to increasing demand for the technological advanced devices, and overall growth of healthcare sector.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market. Improving healthcare infrastructure, presence of huge patient population, rising awareness about gall bladder treatment has driven the growth for this market in Asia Pacific. India is expected to be the fastest growing market owing to increasing government support for healthcare industry, and increasing demand for new imaging devices in the market.

The Middle East & Africa account for the lowest share in the global HIDA scan owing to positive growth of healthcare sector form last few years. This limited growth is mainly due to lack of awareness of the disease, and limited access to the healthcare facilities. While due to developed healthcare infrastructure, government support and increasing healthcare expenditure, the Middle Eastern countries like United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Saudi Arabia are dominating this market.

