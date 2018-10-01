Turf and Ornamental Inputs Market -Industry News, Applications and Trends!

Overview

The Global Turf and Ornamental Inputs Market is worth USD 4.47 billion in 2018 .it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.34%, to reach USD 5.53 billion by 2023.

This market is poised to grow significantly during the forecast period. The Turf & Ornamental Inputs Market By Synthetic Chemical Inputs (Fertilizers, Plant Growth Regulators, Pesticides, And Others), By Type Of Turf Grass (Zoysia Grass, Rye Grass, Bermuda Grass, Blue Kentucky Grass, Tall Fescue, And Others), By Type Of Ornamental Grass (Fountain Grass, Ravenna Grass, Feather Reed Grass, Purple Millet, Fibre Optic Grass, And Others) And By Region – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecasts 2018-2023

Drivers and Restraints:

The growth of the Global Turf & Ornamental Inputs market is majorly driven by the factors such as an increasing demand for turf & ornamental inputs from IPM practices ease of availability, and better awareness about the scientific upkeep of turf & ornamentals. The Demand in the market is driven by factor such as a growing market for real estate and infrastructure. The factors such as high installation & usage costs and strict regulations are restraining the growth of the market.

Geographic Segmentation

The market has geographically divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle-East & Africa. North America and Europe together account for more than 65% of global Turf & Ornamental Inputs market. The Asia-Pacific region is the fastest growing market due to various reasons such as rapid advancement of the tourism industry, and growing area of land under golf courses and parks.

The global retailers lead the global Turf & Ornamental Inputs market are Bayer, Syngenta, BASF, Best Forage LLC, Chemtura Agro Solutions, American Vanguard Corporation, Dow Agro Sciences, Adama Agricultural solutions and Nufarm Ltd.

