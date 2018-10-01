Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Market Industry Status and Sales Volume to 2023

Market Overview:

Global Transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) market is estimated at USD 2.58 Billion in 2018, and is expected to reach USD 6.03 Billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 18.50%. Transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI), also known as as transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR), is a minimally invasive operation, that is performed to treat risky patients affected by aortic stenosis. These risky patients refer to the patient population that square measure inoperable and can’t bear surgical aortic valve replacement (SAVR) procedure. Older population (above seventy five years of age) falls under the risky class, because the open-heart procedure is too risky for them.

Factors affecting market growth:

• Increased funding for Research and Development (+)

• Rise in geriatric population (+)

• Advancements in technology and increase in adoption rate (+)

• Rise in awareness (+)

• High cost for treatments (-)

• Lack of skilled professionals in certain regions (-)

• Device related issues (-)

Market Segmentation

Transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) market is geographically segmented into

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

North America is estimated to command the highest share of 34% of the global transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) market in 2018, whereas Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 21.20% during the forecast period 2018-2023.

Key players:

Edwards Life sciences Corporation (U.S.), Medtronic, Inc. (Ireland), Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), St. Jude Medical Inc. (U.S.), JenaValve Technology, Inc. (Germany), Symetis SA (Switzerland), Direct Flow Medical, Inc. (U.S.), Sorin Group (Italy), Meril Life Sciences India Pvt Ltd (India), and Braile Biomedica (Brazil).

