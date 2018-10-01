Anti-reflective Glass Market Report by Research, Industry Trends, Supply, Sales,and Insights 2025

Global Anti-reflective Glass Market: Snapshot

Anti-reflective glasses witness high demand in applications that require high level of clarity and transparency. Their use in applications such as projector lenses continues to remain strong owing to the fact that anti-reflective glasses offer a level of clarity that is not affected even when there are variations in the light. Standard anti-reflective glass, with a minimum level of reflection on both sides, transmits as much as 98% light and produces only about 1% of residual reflection.

The global market for anti-reflective glasses is expected witness a promising upward trajectory in the next few years as demand across key end-use sectors such as consumer electronics, construction, telecommunications, and eyewear rises at a significant pace. In the construction sector, the rising expenditure on esthetic improvements across a number of key regional markets is leading to the increased uptake of glass with anti-reflective properties. The high level of durability of anti-reflective glass is bringing in more business from areas such as automotive and solar panels.

A number of other application areas such as electronic devices and eyewear are also expected to lead to steady increase is use of anti-reflective glasses in the next few years. This report on the anti-reflective glass market thoroughly covers the present state of development of the market and expounds the future scope of development across key regional markets and areas of application. A detailed overview of the technological developments witnessed in the market in the recent past and their impact on the future development of the market has also been included.

Anti-reflective glass is a type of glass that is optically coated either on one or both the sides to reduce the light reflection and minimize the surface brightness by offering better contrast definition. Anti-reflective glass is a specialized glass product, which can be produced by sinking low iron glass in different solutions of metal oxides. This creates a uniform coating on the overall face of the glass. This coating helps prevent visual reflectance. Anti-reflective coatings produce an invisible glass unit with minimal visual reflectance. Multiple reflections can be minimized by applying anti-reflective coating on the glass surface. Anti-reflective glass can filtrate approximately 70% to 80% of UV rays.

