Portable Ultrasound Devices/ Equipment Market 2018 Latest Trend, Applications & 2023 Industry Growth Analysis Report

Portable Ultrasound Equipment refers to the device use the ultrasound technology, which is a kind of medical ultrasound devices with portable superiority comparing with general big ultrasound devices in the hospital.

Segmentation by product type:

Cart-/Trolley-Based Ultrasound Equipment

Handheld Ultrasound Equipment

Segmentation by application:

Hospital

Clinic

Home Care

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

GE

Philips

Siemens

Fujifilm

Toshiba

Samsung

Hitachi

Mindray Medical

Boston Scientific

BenQ Medical

Chison

Ecare

Esaote

Telemed

Zoncare

MedGyn

GE

Philips

Siemens

Fujifilm

Toshiba

Samsung

Hitachi

Mindray Medical

Boston Scientific

BenQ Medical

Chison

Ecare

Esaote

Telemed

Zoncare

MedGyn

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Portable Ultrasound Devices/Equipment consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Portable Ultrasound Devices/Equipment market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Portable Ultrasound Devices/Equipment manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Portable Ultrasound Devices/Equipment with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Portable Ultrasound Devices/Equipment submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Some Points From TOC:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Portable Ultrasound Devices/Equipment Consumption 2013-2023

2.1.2 Portable Ultrasound Devices/Equipment Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Portable Ultrasound Devices/Equipment Segment by Type

2.2.1 Cart-/Trolley-Based Ultrasound Equipment

3 Global Portable Ultrasound Devices/Equipment by Players

3.1 Global Portable Ultrasound Devices/Equipment Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Portable Ultrasound Devices/Equipment Sales by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global Portable Ultrasound Devices/Equipment Sales Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.2 Global Portable Ultrasound Devices/Equipment Revenue Market Share by Players

4 Portable Ultrasound Devices/Equipment by Regions

4.1 Portable Ultrasound Devices/Equipment by Regions

4.1.1 Global Portable Ultrasound Devices/Equipment Consumption by Regions

4.1.2 Global Portable Ultrasound Devices/Equipment Value by Regions

4.2 Americas Portable Ultrasound Devices/Equipment Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Portable Ultrasound Devices/Equipment Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Portable Ultrasound Devices/Equipment Consumption by Countries (2013-2018)

5.1.2 Americas Portable Ultrasound Devices/Equipment Value by Countries (2013-2018)

5.2 Americas Portable Ultrasound Devices/Equipment Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Portable Ultrasound Devices/Equipment Consumption by Application

…and Continued

