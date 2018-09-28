Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF) Panels Market Expected to Grow at Significant Rate During the Forecast Period 2018-2025

28th September 2018 – China Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF) Panels Market is segmented based on type, application, and region. Medium density fiberboard (MDF) is a reconstituted wood panel product made from recycled wood fibers and resin that is comparable to particle board, but is much thicker and stronger than particle board and plywood.

Wood sheets of various lengths and widths are reformed from MDF. Bonding of sawdust and glue is achieved under pressure and heat. Paraffin wax is added to support the water repellency, whereas, other chemicals can be added during production for safety. They are available in various colors and sizes, thickness, and finish options. The color range from tan to chocolate brown and maintains uniformity throughout the board.

Most probably it is used for internal use application such as used much like plywood as a building material in residential and commercial construction, because of its poor moisture resistance. May be available in raw form with a fine sanded surface or with enhancing edge such as wood veneer, melamine paper or vinyl. It is cheaper than other types of hardwood lumber. It is eco-friendly as it is made of waste materials instead of fresh timber.

The prominent factors that are playing major role in the growth of overall China Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF) Panels Market are its cheaper than hardwood, it can look very clean as it does not consist of knots or rings or wood deformities, it is dense, flat, and stiff. The factors that are restraining the market growth are, it can be dangerous if safety precautions are not taken, it consists of urea formaldehyde that may cause irritation to eyes and lungs, MDF does not tolerate water well.

It has been projected that China Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF) Panels Market will grow at a fastest pace over the forecast period as the scope and its application are rising enormously across the globe. China Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF) Panels Market is classified, by type into Fire-retardant MDF, Moisture Resistant MDF, General MDF, and others.

Moisture resistant MDF can be easily identified by its green core, that is useful in humid conditions such as kitchens and bathrooms. The thickness of moisture resistant MDF can vary from 18mm and 25mm. China Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF) Panels Market is classified, by application into Laminate Flooring, building Materials, Furniture Industry, Interior Decoration, and others. Interior decoration segment accounted for the largest market share of the China Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF) Panels Market and is expected to remain dominant over the forecast period, the reason being MDF standard boards suitable for variety of interior uses.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Kronospan

Egger

Greehigh

Yonglin Group

Sunway Forest Products

Yunfu Zhenying Wood Co.,Ltd.

Guangxi Fenglin Wood Industry Group

Guangzhou Huafangzhou Wood Co., Ltd.

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume (K Cubic Meter), revenue (Million USD), product price (USD/Cubic Meter), market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Fire-retardant MDF

Moisture Resistant MDF

General MDF

On the basis of the end users/application, this report covers

Furniture Industry

Building Materials

Interior Decoration

Geographically, this report splits the China market into six regions,

South China

East China

Southwest China

Northeast China

North China

Central China

Northwest China

