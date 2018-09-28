Home Healthcare Market l Size l Trends | Industry Forecast Report 2023

Market Overview:

In the year 2018, Global Home Healthcare was valued at USD 270.29 Billion. By the year 2023, it is predicted to reach USD 415.87 Billion with pace of 9% CAGR. With the growing usage of mobiles phones and other smart devices, Home HealthCare is gaining popularity among the general populace across the globe.

Increasing geriatric population and technological advancements in the home healthcare applications are anticipated to drive the development of the market.

Factors affecting market growth:

• Growing geriatric population around the globe. (+)

• Increasing risk of possible chronic diseases. (+)

• Increasing need for cost-effective health care delivery. (+)

• Technological advancements in the field of home healthcare. (+)

• Increased usage of smartphones and smart devices. (+)

• Unclear reimbursement policies and risk of personal safety among home care workers. (-)

Market Segmentation

The Global Home Healthcare is geographically segmented into

• North America.

• Europe.

• Asia Pacific.

• Latin America.

• Middle East and Africa.

North America holds the major share of the global market. It is anticipated to grow at higher pace to reach more market volume. In addition, the market is estimated grow at highest pace in developed regions due to the presence of major economically emerging countries such as China and India. Asia Pacific region is estimated to grow faster with highest CAGR value.

Key players:

Chief players of Home healthcare Market are Apria Healthcare Group, A&D Company Limited, Fresenius Se & Co Kraal, Almost Family Inc, LHC Group Inc, Amedisys Inc, Mckesson Corporation, General Electric Company (GE), Linde Group, Omron Corporation, Roche Holding AG, Philips Healthcare (A Subsidiary of Royal Philips Electronics), Kindred Healthcare, Abbott Laboratories and Kinnser Software Inc.

