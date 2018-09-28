Healthcare Robotics Market Forecast and Industry Demand Trends Up to 2024

Healthcare Robotics Market research report released by Value Market Research, covers the various critical aspects of the market which directly influence on the growth of the healthcare robotics market over the forecast period 2018–2024. This report offers evidence-based information on drivers, market challenges and restraints, top market key players and regional as well as country analysis of the market. This report employed to gain insights of the potential value of the market and facilitating the business strategists with the latest growth opportunities, market share and trends.

The report also covers detailed competitive landscape including company profiles of key players operating in the global market. The key players in the healthcare robotics market include Accuray Inc, Aurora Biomed Inc, Biotek Instruments Inc., Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc, Hansen Medical Inc, Hocoma, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Irobot Corporation, Kirby Lester Llc, MAKO Surgical Corp, Mazor Robotics Ltd, Roche Holding AG, Titan Medical Inc, Varian Medical Systems, and ZOLL Medical Corp. An in-depth view of the competitive outlook includes future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other developments with information in terms of H.Q.

Market Dynamics

Healthcare robots are gaining hype in the market owing to the growing automation technologies in surgical equipment. Rising demand for accurate laparoscopic surgeries along with the growing expenditure in healthcare infrastructure is further boosting the market growth. Growing need for developing surgical procedures need for improving the quality of life for the elderly and the disabled and large-scale global investment in the robotics market is again propelling the market growth. However, high installment cost of the robots is likely to impede the market growth.

This detailed market study is centered on the data obtained from multiple sources and is analyzed using numerous tools including porter’s five forces analysis, market attractiveness analysis and value chain analysis. These tools are employed to gain insights of the potential value of the market facilitating the business strategists with the latest growth opportunities. Additionally, these tools also provide a detailed analysis of each application/product segment in the global market of healthcare robotics.

Market Segmentation

The broad healthcare robotics market has been sub-grouped into application and type. The report studies these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. The strategists can gain a detailed insight and devise appropriate strategies to target specific market. This detail will lead to a focused approach leading to identification of better opportunities.

By Applications

• Neurology

• Cardiology

• Orthopedic

• Laparoscopic

• Other

By Type

• Surgical Robots

• Rehabilitation Robots

• Telemedicine Robots

• Pharmacy And Hospital Automation Robots

• Non-Invasive Radiosurgery Robots

• Robotic Catheters

Regional Analysis

Furthermore, the report comprises of the geographical segmentation which mainly focuses on current and forecast demand for healthcare robotics in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on demand for individual application segments in all the regions.

