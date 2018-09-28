Fertility Monitoring Devices Market : Competitive Strategies And Forecasts to 2026

Fertility monitoring devices are devices employed to predict the ovulation time during the menstrual cycle so as to help users to increase their chances to conceive or to avoid pregnancy. Fertility monitors measure various body parameters, both physical and chemical, to predict the ovulation time in advance. An alternative method that is used to find precise time to conceive is ovulation testing kits. These kits rely on chemical parameters to predict the ovulation period such as the level of estrogen and luteinizing hormone (LH) in urine. However, these kits give to have negative results due to interference of gynecological conditions such as polycystic ovarian disease (PCOD) and infections. Fertility monitoring devices, on the other hand, offer more precise evaluation of the ovulation time in advance. Fertility monitoring devices work on the principle of the estrogen and LH level in urine, concentration of salts or electrolytes in saliva, basal body temperature, and other chemical and physical parameters.

Changing lifestyle and delayed conception are major concern areas which are affecting the natural fertility cycle of women. Several studies suggest that chances of infertility increase after the age of 35 years. Fertility monitors also aid in avoiding intercourse in the peak fertility period in order to avoid pregnancy. Technical advancements in fertility monitors such as connected devices, continuous monitoring, precise evaluation of the fertility period, and ease of operation in home use are likely to drive adoption of these monitors in the near future. Increasing prevalence of infertility and rising health care expenditure in developed as well as emerging markets are leading factors driving the fertility monitoring devices market. However, fertility monitoring devices are expensive as compared to widely available ovulation testing kits. Overdependence on ovulation testing kits and their wide availability across the globe are likely to restrain the global fertility monitoring devices market during the forecast period.

The global fertility monitoring devices market can be segmented based on product, technology, end-user, and region. In terms of product, the market can be classified into urine-based devices, saliva-based devices, basal body temperature-based devices, and others. Among these, urine-based devices work on the principle of the estrogen and LH level in urine, which makes them more accurate. During the ovulation period, the basal body temperature changes, which is measured by basal body temperature devices to predict the ovulation period. The others segment includes devices that use various body parameters such as perspiration, body temperature, and pulse rate to evaluate the fertility period. Based on technology, the market can be classified into continuous monitoring devices and fixed-interval monitoring devices. Continuous monitoring devices are generally connected and wearable devices that continuously feed the data of body parameters such the basal body temperature. In terms of end-user, the global fertility monitoring devices market can be classified into hospitals, clinics, and home care settings. Ease of operation of advanced fertility monitoring devices is driving their adoption in home care settings.

In terms of geography, the global fertility monitoring devices market can be categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to account for a leading share of the global market during the forecast period, due to high adoption of technologically advanced medical devices in the region. The trend of high health care expenditure and adoption of these devices in home care settings in the region are responsible for the leading share held by North America. Europe is anticipated to account for a significant share of the global market during the forecast period. Rising prevalence of infertility induced by changing lifestyle and increasing health care expenditure in emerging markets such as China, India, and countries in Southeast Asia are estimated to boost the Asia Pacific fertility monitoring devices market during the forecast period.

Major players operating in the global fertility monitoring devices market are Fairhaven Health (OvaCue), AVA AG, KINDARA, INC., YONO LABS, SPD Swiss Precision Diagnostics GmbH, and Geratherm Medical AG.

