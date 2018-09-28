Europe Head And Neck Cancer Diagnostics Market By Test Type 2018-2023

Overview:

Head and neck cancer is characterized by a group of cancers that start in the squamous cells that line the surface of the lining of the head and neck. It is also called squamous cell carcinoma. In head and neck cancer, different types of malignant tumors develop in and around the larynx, throat, nose, mouth, and sinuses. If the cancer is found only in the squamous layer of cells, it is called carcinoma in situ (CIS). If cancer develops beyond the squamous cell layer and moves deeper, it is called invasive squamous cell carcinoma. The nose, throat and ears are the parts of the body most commonly affected by cancer of the head and neck.

Drivers and Restraints:

Growth in old age population, rise in importance of early detection of cancer, technological advancements in the field of diagnostic procedures, increasing demand for diagnostic equipment, increase in disposable incomes and expenditure towards healthcare, increase in reimbursement policies for cancer. However Costs for the treatment and lack of skilled professionals are hindering the growth of the market.

Geographic Segmentation

The Europe market has been geographically segmented into Germany, U.K, France, Spain, and Italy. Europe is the second largest market next to north America, whereas UK is the highest market share among others.

Major companies in the market are Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Varian Medical Systems, Shimadzu Corporation, GE Healthcare, Shimadzu Corporation, Identafi, Velscope VX, AdDent Inc.

Scope of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry by providing the estimations of market potential and forecasts with utmost granularity. Along this, the factors influential in effecting the market dynamics and trends are discussed in detail at the product level. Further, the performance of the market at the regional and country-level is assessed and the prospects with high growth potential are identified and debated.

The key players in the industry are profiled providing insights on their financial performance, market position and growth strategies. Comparative analysis on prime strategically activities of the market players delineating the key developments like mergers & acquisitions, collaborations and an evaluation of the competitive environment within the industry are provided. The report also offers a broad outlook of the market along with recommendations from industry experts on the opportunities for investment activity.

