Europe Cardiac Marker Testing Market, Size, Share Growth & Forecast 2023

Overview:

Cardiac markers are substances released into the blood when the heart is stressed or damaged. These markers are mainly used in hospitals, diagnostic center and other clinics to detect the cardiovascular diseases. The Cardiac Marker helps to indicate for cardiac diseases like Acute Myocardial Infarction, Acute Coronary Syndrome, Peripheral Artery Disease and Congestive Heart Failure and other diseases. Cardiac disease is caused due to smoking, consumption of alcohol, high blood pressure, unhealthy diet, stress, increasing blood cholesterol and obesity.

Europe Cardiac Marker Testing Market size was around USD 0.71 billion in 2018. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.94% to reach USD 1.09 billion by 2023.

Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing incidence of cardiovascular disorders across the globe growing aging and obese population globally, Increasing health care expenditure, Increasing research & clinical trials in biomarker testing, rising funds for R&D activities by public and private organizations, Advancement of technologies in Cardiac markers devices. Restrains of the market are Unfavorable reimbursement policies, Issues related to storage and collection of samples.

Geographic Segmentation

The Europe market has been geographically segmented into Germany, U.K, France, Spain, and Italy. Europe held the second largest share of the market. Factors such as public–private initiatives to increase awareness related to early cardiac disease diagnosis in patients and physicians and increasing knowledge about technological advancements among lab professionals and cardiologists due to ongoing conferences and seminars are the key factors aiding the growth of the markets.

Major companies in the market are LSI Medience Corporation, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Getinge Group, Medtronic plc, LivaNova PLC, XENIOS Roche Diagnostics Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, Siemens AG, Danaher Corporation, Alere Inc., bioMérieux SA, LSI Medience Corporation, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Randox Laboratories Ltd, and Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech Co. Ltd.

