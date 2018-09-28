Europe Bioreactors Market, Size, Share Growth & Forecast 2023

Overview:

A bioreactor is a manufacture device which supports a biologically active environment. It is a vessel in which a chemical process is takes place which involves organisms or biochemically active substances derived from such organisms. These devices are being developed for use in tissue engineering or biochemical Engineering.

Market views:

The Europe Bioreactors Market was worth USD 302.46 million in 2018 and projected to be growing at a CAGR of 6.4%, to reach USD 412.45 million by 2023. Increasing chronic disease prevalence and rising biopharmaceutical investments will thrust the growth of the market.

Drivers and restraints:

The drivers which are up lifting the Europe bioreactors market are increasing chronic diseases prevalence, rise in raye of lifestyle diseases like diabetes and cancer, increasing biopharmaceutical investments, escalating demand for therapeutically active vaccines, product innovation and favourable governments initiatives to develop healthcare infrastructure.

The restrains which are hindering the growth of Europe Bioreactors market are regulatory issues regarding single-use bioreactors, short storage and vulnerability to leaching. Further, high scale disposal of plastic derivatives is an environmental concern is challenging the growth.

Partition of the Market:

The Europe market for Bioreactors is partitioned according to Material, Scale, Production Size, Control Type, End Users and Suppliers. With respect to Material the market is classified into Glass, Stainless-Steel and Single use. With respect to Scale the market is categorized into 5L-20L, 20L-200L, 200L-1500L and Over 1500L. With respect to Production Size the market is segmented into Lab-Scale Production, Pilot-Scale Production, Full-Scale Production. With respect to Control Type the market is divided into Manual and Automated (MFCs). With respect to End Users the market is shared by R&D Departments, R&D Institutes, CRO’s, Biopharmaceutical Companies, Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers and CMO’s. With respect to Suppliers the market is sectioned into OEMs, System Integrators and EPCs.

Geographically Europe Bioreactors market is partitioned into regions of U.K., Germany, France, Italy and Spain. Germany is dominating the market, rising financial support for development of innovative drugs and rise in number of biopharmaceutical manufacturers has boosted the growth of the market. U.K is projected to grow the fastest due to growing healthcare expenditure, improved healthcare infrastructure and consciousness and rapid medical and technological developments. CMO’s are the prominent players in terms of end users. Single-use bioreactors are the most extensively used one with 41 % share. Glass bioreactors are mainly used for R&D.

Key players of the market:

Some of the significant players leading this market are Sartorius AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck KGaA, GE Healthcare, Danaher Corporation, Eppendorf AG, and major Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) players included in this report are Amec Foster Wheeler plc., Fluor Corporation, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc., M+W Group, PM Group, and Technip S.A.

