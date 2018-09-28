Cable Glands Market : In-Depth Market Research Report 2018 to 2028

After the increase in the number of power generation and transmission projects all around the world, there is a sharp increase in the sales of cable glands. Cable glands which are used in a wide range linking for electrical power, control, instrumentation, information, and broadcast communications links is easily generating revenue due to an increase in not only power generation and transmission field, but also the announced projects related to the oil and gas vertical and the ongoing projects in the same. Also due to the new infrastructure for linking various wires and cables there is a fast replacement cycle for the old cable linking parts and proper deployment of their cable glands, in place of these old parts. Also there is a surge in the up gradation projects which is seeing the use of these cable glands for sealing purpose.

A cable gland is a sealing and linking product which is used to connect a cable or wire to a device or to other cable or wire. These cable glands are of different sizes which ranges according to the cable and wire specification. Also, the cable glands have different sealing capacities according to the material they are made of and hence are used according to the application area.

Cable Glands Market: Drivers and Challenges

One of the drivers for the cable glands market is the increasing number of renewable energy all round the world which needs these cable management tools among which cable gland is one. Another driver for the cable gland market is the increase in the new and up gradation projects related to mining and oil & gas sectors in developing nations, and power transmission and generation in the developed nations. Also, there is a surge in the power transmission projects all round the world due to the smart city initiatives by government of different nations and the development of smart grid network.

Some of the restraint for cable glands market has been related to the manufacturing which takes skilled labors as a small fault in a single cable gland manufacturing leads to the wastage of raw material. Another restraint restricting growth in the market is the time-to-market for cable glands. Cable glands take more time to reach their customers, due to the regulations for the check and quality assurance related to the cable glands.

Cable Glands Market: Segmentation

The cable glands market can be segmented on the basis of type, application area, material, end-use industry, and region.

On the basis of type the cable glands market can be divided into;

• Armored Cable Glands

• Unarmored Cable Glands

On the basis of application area the cable glands market can be segmented into;

• Industry

• Extreme Outdoor Environment

On the basis of material the Cable Glands market can be segmented into;

• Aluminum

• Brass

• Plastic or Polymer

• Stainless Steel

On the basis of end-use industry the Cable Glands market can be segmented into;

• Aerospace

• Manufacturing and Processing

• Oil and Gas

• Power and Utilities

• Mining

• Others

Cable Glands Market: Key Players

Some of the key players of Cable Glands market are: Eaton Group – (Cooper Crouse-Hinds Electric Company), Bartec Group, Jacob GmbH, R.Stahl Ag, ABB Ltd. (Thomas & Betts Corporation), Amphenol Corporation, Elsewedy Electric, Cmp Products, Cortem S.P.A, Warom Technology Incorporated, Hubbell Incorporated, Sealcon Llc and Emerson Industrial Automation among others.

