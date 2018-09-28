Automated Feeding Systems Market Report 2018 – GEA Group AG, DeLaval Inc., VDL Agrotech, Afimilk Ltd., Agrologic Ltd

Automated feeding systems are the modern-day systems to feed the domestic animals. These systems are majorly used in the livestock feeding management. The operation is usually carried out by automated robots and other advanced machineries which go near the livestock and their little ones to feed them with their daily meal, milk and other foodstuffs. Automatic feeding systems save time and cost carrying out a variety of tasks that includes storing different feed components individually, to mixing the feed and even distributing it onto the feeding table.

The major factors to drive the growth of global automated feeding systems market are growing size of dairy farms across the globe, and substantial cost savings associated with the adoption of feeding systems. However, high upfront cost involved in the installation of these feeding systems and shortage of trained professionals to handle various types of feeding systems are the major restraints for the market growth. Moreover, increasing focus of major firms on advancement in technology in the feeding management along with new product launches is expected to pose new growth opportunities for the market in the given forecast period.

The global automated feeding systems market is mainly classified on the basis of component, type, end-user, and geography. The segmentation by component includes software and hardware. Where, hardware segment is further sub-segmented into sensing and monitoring devices (sensors, camera systems, and other automation and control devices), automation and control devices (feed mixers and control panel and display). The classification by type is given as standalone feeding robots and rail-guided feeding systems. The end-user segment is bifurcated into calf, kid (goat), lamb, puppy and foal.

Based on geography, global automated feeding systems market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S. and Rest of North America, whereas Europe consists of UK, Germany, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into China, Japan and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Major companies operating in the global market include Valmetal, GEA Group AG, DeLaval Inc., VDL Agrotech, Afimilk Ltd., Agrologic Ltd, Bauer Technics A.S., Rovibec Agrisolutions Inc, GSI Group, Inc., and Pellon Group Oy, aong others.

Click Here to Request a Free Sample PDF of This Report @ https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com/report/automated-feeding-systems-market-report/request-sample

The key takeaways from the report

The report will provide detailed analysis of Global Automated Feeding Systems Market with respect to major segments such as component, type, and end-user

The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2015 – 2024 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2016 and 2024

Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report

An exhaustive regional analysis of Global Automated Feeding Systems Market has been included in the report

Profile of the key players in the Global Automated Feeding Systems Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies

Scope of the Global Automated Feeding Systems Market

Component segments

Software

Hardware

Sensing and Monitoring Devices

Sensors

Temperature

Environmental Sensors

Other Sensors

Camera Systems

Other Automation and Control Devices

Automation and Control Devices

Feed Mixers

Control Panel and Display

Type Segments

Standalone Feeding Robots

Rail-Guided Feeding Systems

End-User Segments

Calf

Kid (Goat)

Lamb

Puppy

Foal

Click Here to Request for a Customization of This Report @ https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com/report/automated-feeding-systems-market-report/request-customization

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Rest of North America

Europe

UK

Germany

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

Contact Us

Mr. Jack

Market Research Outlet

Tel: +91-800-757-7711

Email: sales@marketresearchoutlet.com

Email: help@marketresearchoutlet.com

Website: https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com