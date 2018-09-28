Australia Medical Devices/Equipment Market to Grow at a CAGR of 4.6% (2017-2025)

According to Goldstein Research, Australia medical devices/equipment market is expected to reach USD 1.8 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period 2017-2025. The portability of the devices coupled with the technology as the smaller size of the advanced medical devices also brings down costs by eliminating concerns with storage, portability, and weight is majorly driving the growth of the market.

Moreover, due to trends in adoption of smart medical devices, there is an increase in research and development projects specific to the implementation of artificial intelligence, virtual reality, etc. Such developments have a significant impact on the propelling market growth. Further, based on product type segmentation, in-vitro diagnostics (IVD) equipment segment accounted for dominating market share of 35% in 2017 owing to a large number of aging residents with multiple chronic health issues.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of our in-depth analysis, Australia Medical Devices/Equipment Market can be segmented as follows:

By Product Type

• Dental equipment and supplies

• Electro-medical equipment

• In-Vitro Diagnostics

• Irradiation apparatuses

• Surgical and medical instruments

• Surgical appliances and supplies

By Area Of Use

• Inpatient Care

• Outpatient Care

• Special Areas

• Patient Self-Monitoring

• Relative Medical Indication

By End User

• Hospitals

• Clinics

• Diagnostic Labs

• Homecare Settings

“Australia Medical Devices/Equipment Market Outlook 2025” highlights a comprehensive overview of the Australia medical devices/equipment market. On the basis of our in-depth analysis, the market can be segmented in terms of market segmentation by product type, the area of use & end user.

The Australia Medical Devices/Equipment Market Report highlights the competitive outlook of major Australia players that includes the business strategies, product portfolio, revenue distribution, financial analysis, R&D activities, and investments. The in-depth analysis of medical devices/equipment market report will help the clients to assess their business strategies as per the competitive environment in the market space.

Major players of the Australia medical devices/equipment market discussed in the report are: Johnson & Johnson, Philips Healthcare, Medtronic Inc., GE Healthcare, Siemens AG, Novartis AG, Stryker Corp., 3M Company, Abbott Laboratories, Toshiba Corp., Becton, Dickinson and Co., Baxter International Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., Boston Scientific Corp., Allergan Inc., Zimmer Biomet, Danaher Corp., DentsplySirona, Essilor International S.A.,Covidien plc., etc.

Further, Australia Medical Devices/Equipment Market Report encompasses the major trends & growth opportunities, market dynamics, and other growth factors. The Medical Devices/Equipment Market outlook also comprises of key challenges for the market players, risk analysis, SWOT Analysis, USP Analysis, BPS analysis, and Market Attractiveness. The report also contains the expert analysis related to complete overview of the market post analysis of the economic, political, environmental & social factors of each region and country.

