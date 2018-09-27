TE Connectivity Introduces Z-PACK TinMan Connectors

TE Connectivity (TE) Introduces Z-PACK TinMan connectors increase system performance within the interconnection channel with a proven performer which reduces the system characteristic impedance from 100 ohm to 85 ohm

Hong Kong, September 27, 2018 /PressReleasePing/ – TE Connectivity (TE)’s Z-PACK TinMan connectors increase system performance within the interconnection channel with a proven performer which reduces the system characteristic impedance from 100 ohm to 85 ohm.

A reduction of impedance from 100 ohm to 85 ohm can improve overall system performance. It does so by incorporating thinner PC boards, increasing density with same board thickness, and making it easier to match the system impedance to the connector footprint impedance. The suite of Z-PACK TinMan 85 ohm connectors provides similar industry-leading performance, features, and benefits designed into the standard 100 ohm Z-PACK TinMan connector system, but in an 85 ohm impedance package. This connector was designed to provide 85 ohm nominal characteristic impedance through the entire connector, from PCB footprint to PCB footprint.

As part of the complete Z-PACK TinMan connector product portfolio, the 85 ohm version offers protected right-angle and vertical receptacles for use on daughter-cards and mezzanine boards where handling damage can be a concern when plugging to a mating header. Ground contacts strategically positioned within each column of the connector, combined with unique contact lead frame arrangements, enable the Z-PACK TinMan 85 ohm connector to achieve low crosstalk and high throughput performance levels. A dual point of contact mating interface and compliant pin interface to the printed circuit board help provide reliability.

As an authorized distributor for TE Connectivity, Heilind Asia provides TE’s products and also value added services. Heilind Asia supports both original equipment and contract manufacturers in all market segments of the electronics industry, stocking products from the industry’s leading manufacturers in 25 component categories, with a particular focus on interconnect, electromechanical, fastener/hardware and sensor products.

