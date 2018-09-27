Sulfur Black Dyes Market Insights by Size, Status and Forecast2026

Global Sulfur Black Dyes Market: Overview

Sulfur black dyes are high molecular weight polymeric compounds that are produced by the reaction of sulfur or sulfides with phenols and amines. They are commonly used in the dyeing industry owing to their cost effectiveness. Cotton-based textile companies are the key customers of sulfur black dyes. Various colorants that contain sulfur are available in the market; however, only those dyes that are soluble in water after reacting with sodium sulfides in alkaline conditions are considered actual sulfur black dyes. In alkaline conditions, sulfur black dye gets converted into leuco forms which is the soluble form and they show affinity to fibers. The commonly used reduced agents for the dyeing include sodium sulfhydrate, sodium polysulfide, glucose etc. Common salt when used with sulfur dyes acts as a catalyst. This facilitates the absorption process. Ease of application is the key benefit of the application of sulfur black dyes. These dyes can be used in cotton, nylon, and synthetics. Sulfur black dyes are highly complex. They consist of polysulfide and chromospheres side chains. The low water solubility is the basis of good wash –fastness of the dyed fabrics.

Global Sulfur Black Dyes Market: Drivers & Restraints

Technological developments in the textile industry is considered a key factor driving the global sulfur black dyes market. Cost effectiveness is also an important factor that attract consumers toward sulfur black dyes. Growth in the cotton-based textile industry is expected to positively impact the global sulfur black dyes market. Increase in population, rise in disposable income, and overall economic developments are anticipated to boost the global sulfur black dyes market. Ease of application is another key factor driving the global sulfur black dyes market. Advancements in chemical and polymer sectors are anticipated to have significant influence on the sulfur black dyes market.

Global Sulfur Black Dyes Market: Key Segments

Based on application, the global sulfur black dyes market can be segmented into textiles, cotton, leather, paint, ceramics, plastics, ink, and others. Sulfur black dyes are compatible with a wide range of fabrics. These dyes are preferred in other fields such as paints, plastics, leather, and inks owing to their ability to penetrate into the fibers. Demand for black dyes is on the rise, especially in paints, inks, and leather industries.

Global Sulfur Black Dyes Market: Regional Outlook

The global sulfur black dyes market expanded significantly in 2017. This trend is estimated to continue during the forecast period. Asia Pacific holds significant share of the sulfur black dyes market. Rise in population, technological advancements in the textile sector, and changes in lifestyle are projected to boost the sulfur black dyes market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period. Demand for sulfur black dyes is high in countries such as China, India, and Japan in the region. Expansion in leather, cosmetics, and textile industries is driving the market in Europe. However, rise in environmental concerns is expected to hamper the sulfur black dyes market. Demand for sulfur black dyes in in North America is driven by the increase in demand for sulfur black dyes in paints and coatings applications. The sulfur black dyes market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is estimated to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period, owing to the recent economic development in these regions.

Global Sulfur Black Dyes Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global sulfur black dyes market include Inner Mongolia Chinasalt Dyestuff Co., Ltd., Hebei Satur Chemical Co., Ltd, Sinochem Tianjin Co., Ltd, Qingdao Sanhuan Co., Ltd and ABS Laboratories.

