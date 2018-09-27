Skagen Holst Multifunction Quartz SKW6449 Men’s Watch: A Multifunctional Watch with a Swiss Imbued Techno

The dial is sun blasted with a blue colour, extremely well contrasted with a tan brown leather belt gives it a romantic Swiss look. A desirable one, Skagen Holst Multifunction Quartz SKW6449 Men’s Watch has a 40mm width dial that makes it comfortable even for a male small wrist. The brown buckled band with 21mm width makes a great contrast with the navy blue dial. Though not for swimming with it with 50 m water resistance, it does not look to be so too. A out and out dress watch and a sophisticated one, this is meant only for social do’s and also can carry on with the office meetings too. The polished stainless steel case houses a round blue dial with day, date sub-dials and luminescent hands. Complete with a brown leather strap that complements the dial wonderfully, fastening in a traditional buckle for a secure and comfortable fit.

The Danish brand has seemingly always been around in the watch world. Brands tend to have iconic looks and technologies that are imbued into flagship products that communicate the brand. Skagen’s entire watch product line has a few common themes. These include use of minimalist design, titanium as often as possible, thin case profiles, function forward attitudes, Swiss movements, and reasonable prices. This has exactly again been reinstated in the Skagen Holst Multifunction Quartz SKW6449 Men’s Watch.

A type of watch on which one will wake up by not saying , show me the money but by wondering that how this watch is all about conquering the world with its simplicity and the sophistication. A watch where one can just look at the time and call it a Skagen day.

Skagen Signatur Analog Quartz Men’s Watch is not a show watch but a wrist tool that will show you the accurate time with its subtle looks and smooth and crispy design. They aren’t a “show me” watch. They are a good go to watch when you just feel like being functional, and simple; qualities that are underrated a lot of the time.

Unlike, other Skagen Watches for Men, this Skagen Holst Multifunction Quartz SKW6449 Men’s Watch has a larger width dial with 9.5 mm, which has gone away from the norm, is quite functional and a bit hefty. They are a good go to watch when you just feel like being functional, and simple; qualities that are underrated a lot of the time.

Bottom line: The Danish house produces a watch that has the polished stainless steel case upholding a blue dial. A sun blasted dial with an analog look and the quartz movement though sounds it to be too normal but the main bet is in the looks that give it a swiss feeling and classiness.