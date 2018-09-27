Global Automotive Radar market is forecasted to reach US$ 13.5 Bn in 2026 at a CAGR of 15%.

The report Global Automotive Radar market (by Application (Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Blind Spot Detection (BSD), Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS), Parking Assistance (PA), Forward Collision Warning System (FCWS)) –by Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America)) – is expected to reach US$ $13.5 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 15%.

Rising safety needs among consumers will catapult automotive radar market share from 2016 to 2024. In 2015, the U.S. NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) announced mandatory installation of AEBS (Automatic Emergency Braking Systems) into cars beginning with model year 2018 to prevent crashes.

Safety has emerged as a primary concern for passengers and pedestrians as the number of road accidents and fatalities continue to rise. According to ASIRT (Association for Safe International Road Travel), around 1.3 million people lose their lives due to road crashes every year, which represent an average of 3,287 deaths per day. Road traffic crashes account for 2.2% of all deaths and is the ninth leading cause of death globally. To reduce medical costs, traffic crash prevention has become a prime concern among public around the globe. According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, one out of three fatal crashes can be mitigated if passenger vehicles are equipped with collision avoidance systems.

Sensor systems that offer enhanced safety features mainly include autonomous braking, forward collision warning system, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, adaptive headlights, blind spot detection, backup camera, parking assistance, reverse sensors, and side-view assist. Rising consumer awareness regarding features such as high commercial acceptance will drive automotive radar market size over the next eight years.

High price associated with these systems over piezoelectric or pressure sensors could pose a threat to the market size. Advanced active sensing technology adds to the vehicle cost, making it expensive for both the vehicle manufacturer and consumer. Autonomous and self-driving cars rely on multiple sensors that are not only expensive, but also customized to suit the driverless car system. Advanced sensor systems based on radar, laser or infrared are exclusive and often installed as an add-on to the motor vehicle. Falling sensor prices owing to microprocessor-derived manufacturing methods, improved fabrication techniques, and technological advancements may help overcome high technology cost hindrance through 2024.

Adaptive cruise control (ACC) is expected to hold the largest market share during 2017-2026

The growth of ACC can be attributed to its flawless ability of monitoring and maintaining user-specified gap between the vehicles ahead. ACC is combination of long, mid and short-range radars that is used to transmit data to the control unit. It complements vehicle styling and thus is only available in high-end luxury cars.

The Asia Pacific held the largest share of the Global Automotive Radar market in 2017

China automotive radar market share will drive Asia Pacific revenue in the coming years. High vehicle production and sales across the region justifies the industry scenario. Suppliers focus on developing economical systems that are enough for mass-market vehicles could further catalyze the industry scenario. For instance, in 2013, TRW introduced its low-cost and mid-range radar sensor, ACC 100. The company was awarded a contract for supply of sensors, full system integration and functional development of technology in the Peugeot, Citroen and DS vehicle ranges, with production starting in 2017. Insurance companies are also taking significant interest in commercializing collision avoidance sensors to reduce the liability claims caused due to road accidents.