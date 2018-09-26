North America Hemophilia management market – Size, Trends, Growth analysis, Forecast outlook 2018 to 2023

According to the report North America Hemophilia Management Market, published by Market Data Forecast, this Market was worth USD 5.35 billion in 2018 and estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 1.62%, to reach USD 5.8 billion by 2023.

Hemophilia is a genetic disorder which impairs body`s ability to control blood clotting. Hemophilia usually occurs in males it is estimated that about 1 in 5000 males that are born each year contain hemophilia. People born with hemophilia have little or no clotting factor. Clotting factor is a protein needed for normal blood clotting. There are several types of clotting factors. These proteins work with platelets to help the blood clot. About 7 out of 10 people who have hemophilia A have the severe form of the disorder. People who don’t have hemophilia have a factor VIII activity of 100 percent. People who have severe hemophilia A have a factor VIII activity of less than 1 percent. Hemophilia usually occurs in males.

Acquired hemophilia is a rare non-genetic form of hemophilia in which autoantibodies develop against the plasma coagulation factor. The development of novel coagulating factors and technological advancements are driving the growth of this market. Lack of available medicines, awareness of this disease and high cost of treatment are the major restraining factors in this market. The advancements in gene therapy and approaching approval of drugs for treatment of hemophilia provide growth opportunities in this market.

North America Hemophilia management market: Drivers & Restraints

Growing prevalence of the disease and increasing usage of recombinant product is expected to drive the market growth. Technological advancements and advancements in the novel coagulating factors and are also fuelling the growth of global Hemophilia Management market. Rising investments in Research and developments for hemophilia products is also driving the market growth. However, lack of available medication, awareness of this disease and high cost of treatment are the major restraining factors in the market. Advancements in gene therapy and increasing number of drug approvals for treatment of hemophilia provide immense growth opportunities in the market.

Hemophilia management market: Segmentation

By Type

Hemophilia A

Hemophilia B

By Drug

Octocogalfa

Nonacogalfa

Desmopressin

Other drugs

North America Hemophilia management market: Overview

Hemophilia is a rare blood disorder. Hemophilia is a combination of two Greek words that is haima (blood) and philia (affection). Hemophilia is a hereditary disorder, passed from parents to the child. Hemophilia is a bleeding disorder which causes excess bleeding and poor blood clotting. The people with hemophilia are generally known as hemophiliacs. There are two main type of hemophilia, hemophilia A and hemophilia B. Hemophilia A or classical hemophilia is the most common type of hemophilia, caused by lack of factor VIII in blood. Hemophilia B also known as Christmas disease, as it was firstly diagnosed in person named Steven Christmas. Hemophilia B is caused by lack of factor IX in blood. Other hemophilia is hemophilia C, Acquired Hemophilia etc. Hemophilia A & B is passed from mother to child, but hemophilia C is passed from both mother and father to child. This report analyses the current and future prospects of the hemophilia treatment drugs market based on type of product, disease indication, distribution channel and geography.

North America Hemophilia management market: Region-wise Outlook

Based on geography North America hemophilia management market is analysed under two regions namely United States and Canada. North America is the largest market for hemophilia management accounting for approximately 1.52%. With North America, United States is the largest market for hemophilia management due to high government support and the increasing number of patients suffering from hemophilia. Canada is estimated to be the fastest growing region due to high growth potential due to increasing usage of available medication.

Key Questions Answered

What are the challenges and barriers that have hindered widespread adoption of Hemophilia management market?

What is the competitive landscape and market share of major players in the Hemophilia management market space in North America?

What is the current and future Hemophilia management market outlook in North America? What trends are affecting the North America market?

What are the key, high growth markets that Hemophilia management market should expand into? Which market segments are growing the fastest?

What is physician perception and market outlook of Hemophilia?

Hemophilia management market: Key Players

The report also profiles the major players in the market and provides various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major companies profiled in the hemophilia treatment drugs market report are Novo Nordisk A/S, CSL Behring, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Bayer AG, Pfizer Inc., Biotest AG, Kedrion Pharma, Inc., Octapharma AG, Shire Plc, Biogen and some other players who are involved in the hemophilia treatment drugs market.

