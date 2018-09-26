Worldwide Market Reports added Latest Research Report titled “Gamma Probe Market – Global Industry Insights, Trends, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2018-2026”.

Gamma probe is a handheld device that contains a scintillation counter for intraoperative use following interstitial injection of a radionuclide that helps in locating regional lymph nodes by their radioactivity. Gamma probe is mainly used in mapping of sentinel lymph nodes and parathyroid surgery. Furthermore, it is used in Radioactive Seed Localization (RSL) to track down small and non-palpable breast lesions.

Increasing demand for gamma probe, rapid urbanization & industrialization, product development, technological innovations, growing R&D undertakings, and well established healthcare infrastructure & facilities are some of the major factors that are driving growth of gamma probe market. Moreover, factors such as changing lifestyle, rising disorders, growing research & development undertakings, and developing healthcare sector drive growth of gamma probe market.

However, high cost of this device is a factor that is expected to hamper the growth of gamma probe market. Gamma probe is mainly used in hospitals and medical centers and the segmentation of distribution channel includes online stores, specialty stores, and others. On the basis of region North America is projected to account a significant share of the gamma probe market.

Key Developments in Gamma Probe Market

Key players are adopting strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and new product launches to retain its position in the gamma probe market. In January 2018, Berkeley Nucleonics Corporation in partnership with StemRad Ltd. launched the 360 Gamma, which is the world’s first wearable shield that provides meaningful protection from harmful gamma radiation. Also, in October 2017, BNC offered an enhanced CeBr3 scintillation crystal, which helps in significant reduction in intrinsic background than previously available and products launched were included with 2 picosecond jitter designs, 20 channel units, and OEM Cards for embedded timing applications.

The Molecular Breast Imaging (MBI) system is the latest product of Tron Medical Ltd, which provides a vital diagnostic adjunct to mammography and ultrasound and is an excellent problem-solving tool when faced with a difficult-to-diagnose patient, especially those with dense breasts.

Some of the key players in the gamma probe market include BNC Scientific, IntraMedical Imaging, Lake Shore Cryotronics, Raditec Medical AG, Tron Medical Ltd, Wake Medical, and Ziteoinc among others.

