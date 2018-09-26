Europe Genomics Market key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges

Europe Genomics Market was valued at USD 4.77 Billion. By the year 2023, it is expected to reach USD 7.54 Billion at the pace of 9.6% CAGR.

Genomics is the study of the genetic material or genomes of an organism. It helps to identify genetic diseases, the discovery of new drugs, and development of diagnostic and therapeutic solutions. It has different techniques which are used to analyze and decode the genomes such as data analysis and interpretation, sampling, and sequencing techniques. Genomics is comprised of comparative genomics, structural genomics, pharmacogenomics, epigenomics, and functional genomics.

Europe Genomics Market Drivers and Restraints:

The growth for Genomics Market is driven due to factors like increasing use of genomics concepts in the field of synthetic biology, to study gene sequences of plants and living organisms, rising demand for genetically modified animals and plants which are constantly reducing prices of genetic procedures, rising application in diagnostics for genomic sequencing, increasing investments for R&D activities by government & private organizations. However, the high cost of genomic instruments and strict regulatory policies are the restraining factors which are expected to hinder the growth rate for Europe Genomics Market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

Product

Instruments/systems

Consumables

Services

Process

Library prepration

Sequencing and imaging

Data Analysis

Technology

Sequencing

Microarray technology

PCR

Nucleic Acid Extraction and Purification

Market Geographic Segmentation:

Based on geography the Europe Genomics Market has been primarily divided into United Kingdom, France, Spain, Italy and Germany. Europe holds the second largest market share in the Genomics Market during the forecast period.

Market Key Players:

Leading companies for Europe Genomics Market are Affymetrix, Inc., Agilent Technologies, BGI, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., GE Healthcare, Illumina Inc., Qiagen, Roche Diagnostics, Life Technologies, and Cepheid.

