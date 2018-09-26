Contact Lenses Market Share, Size, Trends, Forecast 2023

Contact Lenses Market is expected to reach USD 17.54 billion by 2023 from USD 12.96 billion in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 7.60 % during the forecast period, 2018-2023.

Overview

A contact lens is a thin and curved lens which are placed on the surface of the eye. They can be used for vision correction or for cosmetic and novelty purpose. Contact Lenses are medical devices, regulated by Food and Drug Administration (USA), hence requires prescription. The various types of contact lenses are Soft contact lenses, Silicone Hydrogel Contact Lenses, and Rigid Gas Permeable Contact Lenses, among others. Contact lenses comes with particular wear schedules such as Disposable Contact Lenses and Extended Wear Contact Lenses. Disposable Contact Lenses can be discarded after use, whereas Extended Wear Contact Lenses can be worn overnight for a period ranging from 6 to 30 days. As contact lenses, do not contain water traces, it can withstand any deposits build up.

For Full Report @ https://marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/contact-lenses-market-1697/

The growth of Contact Lenses market is majorly driven by factors such as rising public awareness, improving economy, growth in online sales, increase in disposable income, wider range of products, affordability, convenient to use, presence of umpteen numbers of brands, growth in eye disorder, and consumers’ preference for lenses over glasses. Additionally, consumer group, specifically youngsters are drawn towards cosmetic lenses to enhance their appearance, thereby spurring up the demand for the product. The increase in aging population is also expected to boost the demand for the product. The advanced technology in contact lenses made it possible for people suffering from presbyopia and astigmatism to opt for contact lenses, thereby spiking the demand for the product. The key restraints of the market are cut-throat competition, increase in demand for corrective eye surgery (Laser-Assisted in Situ Keratomileusis ‘LASIK’ and Photorefractive Keratectomy ‘PRK’), economic slowdown, and serious hazards of contact lenses (infections, itchiness in the eye, eye dryness, conjunctivitis, and corneal ulcer, among others).

Request Sample Report @ https://marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/contact-lenses-market-1697/request-sample

Market Segmentation:

Material

Introduction

Soft Contact Lenses

Silicone Hydrogel Lenses

Rigid Gas Permeable (RGP) Contact Lenses

Hybrid Contact Lenses

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Product

Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Product

Market Share Analysis, By Product

The market has also been geographically segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle-East and Africa. North America is expected to command the major market share of 37% in 2018 followed by Europe. Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing region for the product with a CAGR of 8.16% during the forecast period 2018-2023.

Inquire Before Buy @ https://marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/contact-lenses-market-1697/inquire

The major companies dominating the global Contact Lenses Drugs market are Johnson & Johnson (USA), Bausch & Lomb (USA), CooperVision (USA), Hydrogel Vision Corp (USA), Abbott Medical Optics, Inc. (USA), Alcon Laboratories, Inc (USA), Carl Zeiss AG (Germany), CIBA Vision (USA), Essilor International (France), and Contamac (United Kingdom)

Buy Now @ https://marketdataforecast.com/cart/buy-now/contact-lenses-market-1697

About MarketDataForecast

Market Data Forecast is a market research firm offering syndicated research, consults and industry newsletters across various domains & verticals. With a well-established in-house team of experts from diverse fields and outsource research network across 100+ countries, we are the sole research providers for the majority of Fortune 500 companies. Along with the standards of reports being on par excellence, our unique services like free customization, analyst support for the period of six months post to the purchase will be the flag bearers and differentiates us from the rest. Our experience and in-depth understanding of various business environments will be a support to you and your organization in making well-informed decisions.

Contact Info:

Abhishek Shukla

Sales Manager

Market Data Forecast

Direct Line: +1-888-702-9626

Mobile: +91 998 555 0206

Mail: abhishek@marketdataforecast.com