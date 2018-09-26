Connected Cars Market size, growth, industry share, forecast and analysis report by 2023

In the Report “Connected Cars Market: By Connectivity Type (4G LTE, 3G, Wifi, Others), By Type of Interaction (Vehicle-to-Vehicle, Vehicle-to-Infrastructure, Others), By Features (Navigation, System Diagnosis, Safety & Security, Others)- Forecast (2018-2023)”, published by IndustryARC, the market will be driven by the progress in level of autonomous technology and dictate usage of 4G technology embedded in the car and 5G coverage rollout will become ubiquitous.

This game changing concept is called “Connected Car”, where the car is suitably defined as a vehicle using mechatronics, telematics and artificial intelligence technologies to interact with the environment. This provides greater safety, comfort, entertainment and most importantly, a connected life experience.

Over the last few years, automotive electronics and wireless technologies have grown by leaps and bounds. The advancement in these technologies combined with device convergence and changing lifestyle demands are enabling the automobile to extend the driving experience beyond traditional vehicle transport.

Asia-Pacific will Dominate with Major Growth in the Connected Cars Market

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world. The Asia-Pacific region indicates a prominent growth during the forecast period. In the years to come, APAC will be eminent in automobile market. Infotainment and navigation services ares the key factors behind growing adoption in marketplace of China, Japan and South Korea. North America and Europe are well established in the present market, this helps the inventors to expand their business in the others regions, who are likely to chase towards the development.

Connected Cars Market Analysis done in the Report

Today, 70 percent of the inclusive connected services sales come from superior brands such as General Motors Co., Bavarian Motor Works (BMW), Audi AG, Honda Motors Co. Ltd., Fiat Automobiles and others. By 2023, number will grow extremely, due to the reduction in expenses. The modern tech world will influence the market to generate sales. In 2017, the growing market sales will establish opportunities for the companies to upgrade their services., Smart phone is an example for apps and accessories that grew quickly in handsets. This will provide incremental revenue for OEMs and open up opportunities for new startups and technology providers.

Selected Connected Type and Application Analysis Done in the Connected Cars Market Report:

Vehicle to Infrastructure Communication (V2I) and Vehicle-to-Vehicle Communication (V2V), are two type of active solution allows to communicate effectively while driving. The Connected Car market is segmented into 2G, 3G, and 4G technology. Among all, the 4G technology is witnessing a high demand on account of it being the fastest connectivity technology. In terms of application, this market is segmented into telematics, infotainment, and navigation. The demand for navigation is growing extremely in region of APAC, due to the growing adoption rate of Ola and Uber services. This helps the user to know the real time update about the traffic. The growing development in navigation network technology in connected cars is expected to create golden opportunities for the automotive market.

Excerpts on Connected Cars Market Growth Factors

The Global OEMs have rapidly boosted innovation in the area of safety. The finding states the number of accident prevention technology has increased by more than 500 percent and Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) innovation by 400 percent, over the eight years. The first benefit is driving getting safer, with active collision warning technology. The active cross traffic assistant systems technology recognizes pedestrian, and prevents from serious accidents. With V2V (vehicle-to-vehicle) communication becoming a reality, Diamler’s new Mercedes E-Class, is an example.

Advancement in ADAS will continue to make driving easier. For example, BMW 7 Series offers the garage parking assistant, and Tesla recently introduced its Summon feature. Mostly the continuous advances in autonomous driving are essentially expected by car manufactures and players like Google and Tesla.

The current development process for security software involves binding it to the car’s hardware. As a result, updating the software will set to support functions, including risk management, progress monitoring and reporting and incident management. All of these must also be put in place if the software development effort is to succeed.

To access the full report of Connected Cars Market browse the link below

Key players of the Connected Cars Market

In the past connected car occurred only at a theoretical level, or it was enabled through feature pilot implementation. Today, the key trends and growth enablers are pushing industry players to roadmap implementation of high gadget devices to oprearting over IoT in connected cars. [Incomplete sentence]OEMs such as Audi (A6), BMW (328i), Toyota (TACOMA), Ford (Fiesta) and Lexus (GS 450h) have launched models with variants of connected car features to be available in the next years.

