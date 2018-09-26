Choroidal Neovascularization Industry Key Buying Criteria, Volume, Revenue, Growth Rate Forecast 2025

26 Sep 2018: Choroid is principally that portion of eye that lies in between the retina and the sclera. It is said that this particular region of eye comprises of blood vessels that constantly offers nutrients to the retinal part of our eye. Choroidal Neovascularization (CNV) Market size on the basis of methods of diagnosis spans Fluorescein Angiography (FA), Indocyanine Green (ICG) angiography, and spectral domain Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT).Choroidal Neovascularization (CNV) is an ailment, that is distinguished by the formation of new blood vessels that evolve either because of the existence of Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors or because of Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD). It has been noted that this particular disease is quite prominently occurring in the population with flaws in the inmost stratum of the choroid known as Bruch’s membrane. It is linked with the production of new blood vessels in the choroidal layer of eye.

These blood vessels may suddenly break into the retina and give rise to disruption as well as sight loss/vision loss. The key symptoms of this disorder may encompass loss of vision, metamorphopsia, paracentral or central scotoma, and apparent change in image size. This disease frequently takes place among the aged group of population and among people who are suffering from severe myopia. Among all, Fluorescein Angiography (FA) is the most frequently employed diagnosis technique. And now days, it has been observed that the method of spectral domain OCT has occupied the position of FA, the reason being its attached benefits and highly accurate treatment provided by it. The studies show that CNV very often originate from posterior pole lesions and therefore it becomes quite difficult to spot and identify.

Request Sample Copy of this Market Research @

https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/choroidal-neovascularization-cnv-market/request-sample

Thus, it is very essential to take up an accurate and precise diagnosis in order to get relief from CNV. Researchers have identified a wide range of diagnosis methods of CNV along with various treatments. As far the treatments are concerned, the prominent ones include angiogenesis inhibitors injection, photodynamic therapy, laser photocoagulation, low dose radiation therapy as well as surgery. Among all these mentioned treatments, it is said that angiogenesis inhibitor injection is the most traditional technique to administer the development of blood vessels by decreasing the area of fluid that is just below the retinal pigment epithelium.

The prominent factor that is playing a major part in raising the Choroidal Neovascularization (CNV) market share include high rate of increment in CNV affected patients owing to augmented aged population. In addition, the concerned government authorities and heath care departments across the globe are taking up various initiatives for raising awareness among the masses regarding the disease. Plus, they are offering appropriate diagnosis and treatments at reasonable prices.

Browse Full Research Report @

https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/choroidal-neovascularization-cnv-market

This is in turn assisting in compelling the overall growth of Choroidal Neovascularization (CNV) market. The only factors that are turning as major hurdles in the market growth include high lack of awareness among masses especially in the African and Asian regions regarding various kinds of eye diseases and soaring cost attached with its treatment.

Additionally, inaccessibility of better healthcare infrastructure, enhanced facilities and high grade care of patients are still standing in the mid-way as major challenges in the market growth. Choroidal Neovascularization (CNV) Market size on the basis of geography spans North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa. As far as the geography is concerned, Asia Pacific is currently leading the market and it is anticipated that it will rise with a robust CAGR in the next couple of years particularly in the countries like China, and India.

On the other hand, North America is also emerging in the Choroidal Neovascularization (CNV) market owing to the large number of aged population present in the particular region. It is noted that the region is highly affected by this disease. The key players operating in the Choroidal Neovascularization (CNV) market include Bayer AG, Resolvyx Pharmaceuticals Inc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc., and Chengdu Kanghong Biotech Co. Ltd.

See More Reports of this Category by Million Insights @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry/healthcare

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Contact Details:

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria, Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com

Visit Our Blog: www.millioninsights.blogspot.com