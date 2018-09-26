Worldwide Market Reports added Latest Research Report titled “Aircraft Electric Brake Control System Market – Global Industry Insights, Trends, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2018-2026”.

An electric brake system for an aircraft includes brake system controls configured to communicate pilot pedal commands to electric brake actuator controllers that apply or release brakes in wheel groups. The system allows independent brake activation of wheel groups through a plurality of brake system controls and electric brake actuator controllers. Furthermore, electric braking system includes remote data consolidators to collect and transmit wheel data to brake system controls through a digital data communication bus.

Conventional automotive brakes are actuated by hydraulic pressure while electric trailer brakes are actuated by an electromagnet. Electrically actuated brakes have several advantages over other brake actuation system such as they can be manually adjusted at the controller to provide the correct braking capability for varying road and load conditions. They can be modulated to provide more or less braking force, which lowers the brake load on the towing vehicle. They have very little lag time from the moment the tow vehicle’s brakes are actuated until the trailer brakes are actuated. Moreover, in case of emergency situation, they can provide some braking independent of the tow vehicle.

The disadvantages of mechanical brakes are overcome by the use electrical braking in which motor is made to operate as a generator converting mechanical energy into electrical energy and producing torque in a direction to oppose the motion, which is major factor driving growth of the aircraft electric brake control system market. However, electric braking system cannot be hold the machine after coming to the rest and it requires additional mechanical braking, which is key factor restraining growth of the aircraft electric brake control system market.

Key Developments of Aircraft Electric Brake Control System Market

In August 10, 2017, the technology company Continental expanded its solution portfolio for electric vehicles by developing the New Wheel Concept to meet the specific requirements of electric vehicles. In contrast to conventional wheel brakes, the New Wheel Concept brake engages the Al disk from the inside. This allows it to have a particularly large diameter, which benefits the braking performance. Major player involved in aircraft electric brake control system market include UTC Aerospace Systems, Safran Landing Systems, Crane Aerospace & Electronics, Honeywell Aerospace, Aeroned, Safran, Fan Jets USA, Advent Aircraft Systems, Inc., and Parker.

