Surviving the Horrors of Hacking

Waldorf, MD, September 2018 – Balancelogic, a leading Small Business Services provider, will be holding their third annual Halloween Social, “The Haunted House of Hacking.” This event is open to all small businesses to attend and will be an opportunity to meet the Balancelogic team and learn more about the company’s services. The event will be held on Wednesday, October 24th, from 4:00PM to 7:00PM, with a seminar on cybersecurity in small businesses to kick off the event from 3:00PM to 4:00PM. A live hacking demonstration will be included as part of this very informative and educational seminar. “We are very proud of the fact that Balancelogic is the only company in Southern Maryland to be CompTIA MSP Certified and only 1 of 2 companies in State of Maryland”, says Bill Campbell, CEO. “We invite everyone to join us at our Waldorf office to celebrate some holiday “fear” with food, cocktails, and Halloween treats!”

Balancelogic’s Halloween Social is an annual event to celebrate the season and bring together small businesses for a night of entertainment and networking in the Washington D.C., Maryland, and Virginia area. Before the event, Balancelogic would also like to invite everyone to a small business seminar about cybersecurity by Bill Campbell, President and CEO of Balancelogic. After the seminar, guests are invited to stay for a networking opportunity with other small businesses in the area and meet the Balancelogic team that provides quality business services. Balancelogic believes that every business has the potential to grow, and would like to share their knowledge and services to those who look for growth.

Small Business Cybersecurity

Why is Cybersecurity so important to small businesses? In today’s world just about everything is done online or over a computer network and Wi-Fi. This is great for productivity, immediate results, and ease of life tasks, but the problem is the devices we use and the network we connect to are not safe and secure. For small businesses, the process of keeping up these as well as new technologies, security updates and fixes, and the knowledge to protect them is a very challenging task. However, it is mandatory in order to protect our devices and our personal information from cyber threats. Cybersecurity in your small business can help prevent cyber-attacks, data breaches, lost information, and identity theft. According to the Ponemon Institute’s 2017 State of Cybersecurity in Small & Medium-Sized Businesses report, the percentage of small businesses that have experienced a cyber-attack in the past 12 months is up from 55% in 2016 to 61% in 2017.