Retail Auditing Services From TechSci Research

Retail audit is the study of selected retail outlets for collecting data about the health / visibility of a brand’s products. This is a primary physical research process, wherein a trained auditor visits the establishment and validates information such as:

Sales volume

Stock levels (shelf and backstock)

Descriptions of in-store displays and promotional materials

Competitor activity

Planogram compliance (shelf location, number of facings present, number of SKUs present, missing/inaccurate shelf tags)

Pricing

In-store location of products

Product damage

Importance of Audit

There are dual benefits of conducting a retail audit. One, the audit serves as a tool for suppliers to confirm that retailers are adhering with pre-established protocols on product placement, pricing and promotion. Two, the audit allows brands to precisely measure their success in the retail atmosphere.

Retail Consumer Questionnaire

In some cases, brands want to know the disposition of their products which are being stocked and stacked (or could potentially be stocked in the future). The parameters are as follows:

Consumer sentiments are measured by interacting scientifically with the potential customer at the shop. The process involves Entry & Exit Interview.

Retail outlet survey also includes below factors: Cleanliness & Layout Location of the store basis footfall Visual Merchandise of the store

Competition’s qualitative and quantitative information will also be covered under the survey, for example: Visual appeal of multiple brands presents on the shelf? Are there any emerging or established brands in the client’s category?



Audits are of Two Types – Retailer Audit & Distributor Audit

Retailer Audit

The objective of retailer audit is to measure the brand’s performance. TechSci uses merchandising reports to track:

Inventory levels

Availability of the products

Quality of products vis a vis competition

Shelf life

Reorder Level

Maximum retail price

Discounts and other BTL activities vis a vis competition

Promotional Report

If a brand is holding a sale or other type of special promotion, it’s important to track the success of the BTL activity to understand the likeability across target customers and to know how it’s performing in the short-term. This helps in improving the features. Also, it’s vital to report:

The type of promotion for example tasting, demo, price reduction, etc.

The duration of the promotion

The featured product SKUs

The position of the brand in-house

The result of the sale

Effectiveness of the promotion: Are consumers engaging with your brand? Are retailers complying with the placement of promotional materials?



Distributor Audit

Distribution Audits /Competitor Survey

One audit that brands shouldn’t overlook is the competitor’s survey, which reveals invaluable insight into how their brand is positioned against the competition of that category. TechSci identifies:

Who are direct and indirect competitors present in the store?

Pricing strategies

Is your brand being significantly stacked?

Location of the competitor’s products Prime placement at eye-level or near a checkout counter Location (high- or low-traffic area)



How we do it?

