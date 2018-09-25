Network Test and Measurement Market Availability of Substitute Products, Applications By 2020

25 Sep 2018: Network Test and Measurement Instruments permit assessment of the performance and quality of communication tools and networks so that the maximum level of customer satisfaction can be attained. Growing demand for faster and consistent communication technologies are the motivating forces of this market. The network testing products account for the biggest market share over the forecast period. The Network Test & Measurement services & equipment are being used extensively by network telecommunication service providers and operators at every phase of product development lifecycle initiating from R&D, installation, manufacturing, and maintenance. The Network Test and measurement equipment are growing at a faster rate owing to the fruition and developments in the wireless communications market.

The expansion in Wireless industry is expected to grow successively with the increase in a number of mobile equipment determined by the abundance of media-rich mobile services such as increasing number of internet users, more rapid broadband speeds, and amplified video usage. The network test instruments such as 3G, 2G, and LTE protocol analyzers are being extensively utilized by network service providers and operators which analyze mobile network components to authenticate functionality according to network technology specifications. These instruments help the network administrator to troubleshoot system in order to discover the foundation of errors and renovate them as quick as possible. These instruments maintain all main mobile technologies such as UMTS, GPRS, LTE, GSM, EDGE. They carry out functions such as call and session tracking, protocol monitoring, radio optimization measurement and quality of service.

Amplified smartphone acceptance, soaring mobility, and volatile mobile data traffic expansion have ignited a revolution in the network test and measurement sector. The fast change in the network distribution from voice to incorporated voice, data, and video is encouraging the demand for solutions to test recital, capability, and network administration for data traffic. A variety of cellular technologies from 2G to 4G EGPRS, GPRS, CDMA2000, GSM LTE, LTE-Advanced, HSPA, TD-SCDMA and wired communication technologies, such as Fiber Optics and Ethernet and, offering up to 100Gbps speed, are largely motivating the network test and measurement market over the forecast period.

R & D in the 5th generation has also been instigated which will offer data transmission at a speed superior to that of LTE-A. Likewise, Fiber Optics and Ethernet are sprouting to attain speed up to 400Gbps and beyond 400Gbps. The newly introduced and upcoming communication technologies are expected to drive the network test and measurement market over the forecast period. However, growing requirement for IoT (Internet of Things) supported projects are also a main driving feature of the Network test and measurement market.

On the basis of the geographical region, the market can be segregated into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and rest of the world. North America is expected to generate maximum revenue over the forecast period owing to increasing demand for network test and measurement devices due to rapid innovation and advancements did by network service providers. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a faster rate over the forecast period owing to an augmented performance of network service provider in this area.

Therefore, key players in this region will continue to visualize more efficiently the need for network test and measurement solutions to gain customer satisfaction which in return is expected to fuel the growth of this market in this area over the forecast period. Europe is expected to capture second largest revenue share over the forecast period. On the basis of a type of test, the market can be segmented into Enterprise Test, Network Assurance Test, Lab & Manufacturing Test and Field Network Test. On the basis of end-user industries, the market can be segregated into Mobile device manufacturer, enterprise, and network equipment manufacturer, system integrators, network equipment manufacturer and telecommunication service provider. Telecommunication service provider segment is expected to generate maximum revenue over the forecast period.

The main players in the network test and measurement industry include Anritsu, Rohde&Schwarz, Viavi Solutions, Agilent Technologies, Ixia, Danaher Spirent Communications, Yokogawa Electric, EXFO, Applied Communication Sciences, FIME, Alcatel-Lucent, Aricent and National Instruments. Other stakeholders of network test and measurement industry include antenna manufacturers, network administrators, video equipment providers, government organizations, channel partners, network application developers, chip manufacturers, cable providers and network engineers.

The market is expected to be innovation driven over the forecast period owing to increasing demand of advancements in technologies by the end-user industries over the forecast period. End-user industries are demanding accurate and reliable network test and measurement devices .So the key players try their best to make innovation as their key competence. The network test and measurement market are expected to become more competitive over the forecast period owing to increasing advancement that is been brought in the process of network testing and measurement.

