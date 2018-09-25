Kurl-on introduces ‘STR8’ technology in Ranchi

Ranchi emerges a key market hub; to expand retail presence across eastern market region of Bihar, Jharkhand and North-Eastern India to 220 Exclusive stores

Ranchi, September 24, 2018: Kurl-on, India’s leading & largest selling mattress, home furniture and furnishing brand, today announced the launch of ‘STR8 Technology’-, a first of its kind innovation that provides the right balance of firmness and softness in mattresses enabling appropriate muscle relaxation and growth, much needed for the vast majority of people today, leading hectic lifestyles with very less exercise. Additionally, it makes the mattress 20-40% lighter, making it easy to use and maintain. The new technology to be introduced in Kurl-on’s coir mattresses at first, before it is gradually extended to the foam and spring mattresses as well will be a key differentiator for Kurl-on’s mattresses besides reiterating the brand’s synonymous association with quality, when it comes to mattresses.

At a press conference held in the city today, to announce the new technology and the company’s growth plans, Kurl-on announced increased focus on innovation and new technology to expand its portfolio of products that cater to the modern, young and globally exposed Indian consumer and said it plans to launch more than 125 diverse, new products and innovative technology across the mattress and home furniture category in the next two years. The expansion plans are part of Kurl-on’s broader growth strategy in the last few years to emerge from being India’s largest mattress brand, to a holistic home furniture & furnishings brand, with the category seeing a significant growth in sales in the last year. Kurl-on had earlier this year launched a range of sofas, catering to the hitherto untapped semi-premium sofa market in India.

Kurl-on will also rapidly expand its retail presence Regions to 150 ‘Kurlon Korner’ and 70 ‘Kurlon Home’ stores by end of 2018, apart from over 800 Multibrand outlets it already has, across the regions of Bihar, Jharkhand and North-Eastern regions. The retail expansion, together with the increase in product portfolio will enable Kurl-on consolidate its growth and emergence as a serious and larger home furniture & furnishings brand, besides being a leader in the mattress market.

Speaking to media after formally unveiling ‘STR8’ at a press conference in Ranchi, Mr T Sudhakar Pai, Chairman and MD, Kurl-on said “The eastern market region consisting of Bihar, Jharkhand and North-Eastern India is among the brand’s fastest growing, having grown by 16 in the last year to contribute to 21% of our total sales. Kurl-on has been steadily expanding its product portfolio in the home furniture segment and we have 18 product categories and SKUs at present, including the recent launch of sofas that cater to the semi-premium segment. From being a brand synonymous with mattresses, we are gradually emerging to offer a range of products and solutions that provide greater comfort at home.” “The region also has been a huge contributor for our workforce and we expect it to go up to 21% from the current 14% by this year-end” he further added.

Speaking of the new product, Ashutosh Vaidya, Chief Marketing Officer, Kurl-on said, “The Indian sleep scorecard says Indians are more prone to insomnia and sleep disorders more than ever before, thanks to hectic work routines, media intrusion and changing lifestyles. We have seen the market evolve and as a brand, we have grown with our customer to provide more and better quality of products, driven completely by consumer adoption and behaviour insights. We continue with the same approach to bring out futuristic products with modern technology, designed for the new age consumer, who seeks better comfort and is willing to invest in the same. STR8 is a breakthrough technology since it not only makes the mattress significantly lighter but makes the mattress firm and resilient, thus enhancing quality of sleep, muscle relaxation and muscle growth.”

About Kurl-on: Kurl-on is India’s leading brand of mattresses, furniture and furnishing products in India. The brand is available across India through 7000+ multi brand outlets, 900 + Exclusive franchise outlets. Kurl-on has 72 branch and stock points and 10 strategically located manufacturing facilities across Karnataka, Orissa, Madhya Pradesh, Uttaranchal and Gujarat. With state-of-the-art technology, Kurl-on endeavors to improve standards in the Indian mattress and furniture industry besides being in tune with the changing needs of Indian consumer. For more information, do visit http://www.kurlon.com/

