Groove to Captivating Rhythms only at ‘ARISE 24’ – A musical extravaganza by Artist Aloud & Hard Rock Cafe

After-work parties are the best time to relax and catch up with friends. To ensure that you enjoy your weekday evenings like never-before, ‘Artist Aloud’ in association with Hard Rock Cafe presents the 24th edition of ‘ARISE’, an evening of live performances.

‘Pankh’ is a year-old Delhi-based band that is passionate about composing their original ghazals and aim to mesmerize you with the soulful, melodious tunes of this beat. The band which seeks its inspiration from artistes like A.R Rahman, Amit Trivedi, Hariharan, etc. is sure take you to a new horizon of music.

In addition to ‘Pankh’, Artist Aloud is also proud to present ‘Backbeat’, a fusion band that blends Indian classical with every other possible genre such as rock, pop, jazz, etc. Enthused by Advaita, Shakti, Tigran Hamasyan and others among the list, the essence of their own compositions is certain to spellbind the listeners with their reverberating rhythms.

When: 25th September 2018

Where: Hard Rock Cafe, Gurgaon

Time: 8:30 pm

Entry: Free