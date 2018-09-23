New Media Film Festival Announces the Top 25 New Media Award Winners

Every individual irrespective of the profession need some sort of motivation to move forward with the profession. New Media Film Festival understands this and so motivates content creators with the right awards, $45,000.00 in awards. Judges from Marvel, HBO, Emmys to name a few.

Los Angeles (September 23, 2018) – With a view to honoring the stories that are worth telling, New Media Film Festival is conducted every year.

Jeff Bridges, who was awarded Socially Responsible Conservationist Award said “Thanks to the New Media Film Festival for honoring me with the Socially Responsible Conservationist Award, that’s really beautiful, it means a lot to me. And thanks for supporting our film, Living in Futures Past”.

Like Jeff, many other creators from different world destinations were honored at the New Media Festival Event. Announcing the Top 25 new Media Award Winners for the right talents under different categories, full listing here:

Grand Prize – #Tagged

Audience – Two Strangers who meet Five Times

3D – Deadline the Magician

AR – Greetings from Columbus Villa

AI – Smartest S**t in the Room

Animation – Anna

Apps – The Me App

Digital Comics – Scrimshaw

Documentary – 50/10 Saul Turteltaub

Drone – The Faroe Islands

Feature Length – Living in Futures Past

Mixed Reality – Live VR Corridor

Mobile/Tablet – Vote for Me

Music Video – Bad Karma

New Media – Played

Pilot – Bear Whisperer

Scripts –Top 3: Rust – Gumboots – Making Peace. Best Script – Rust

Short – Bruce

SRC- Socially Responsible Content – Your Laughter

STEAM – Drain Rangers

Student – When we are Right

Trailer – Alpha Go

Virtual Reality – Best VR Doc Big Air with Elliot Sloan, Best VR Narrative – The Train Hamasen

Web Series – Om City

All the awardees were highly happy that their work has been honored.

For more information, please visit www.NewMediaFilmFestival.com

