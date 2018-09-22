Biosimilars Market Overview:

Global Biosimilars market is estimated to reach $46.0 Billion by 2025; growing at a CAGR of 33% from 2017 to 2025. Biosimilars are the biotechnological product that is proved to be comparable to an already approved reference product in quality, non?clinical and clinical evaluation. The generic equivalents of biologics are meant as a ‘biosimilars’. A biosimilar is a highly similar, comparable version of an approved biologic medicine, which undergo through clinical trials to demonstrate that it works just as the approved biologic medicine. It is used to treat a wide range of conditions including cancer and autoimmune diseases. Regulatory guidelines for biosimilar development and approval are rigorous and undergoing constant refinement. Biosimilars offer good alternate treatment options in patients who cannot be treated with synthetic DMARDs (Disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs).

Increasing incidence of chronic diseases such as arthritis, asthma, cancer, COPD, diabetes and some viral diseases are the primary driver fueling the growth of the market. Additionally, rising demand for biosimilar medicines owing to their cost-effectiveness have also stimulated the market growth. However, complexity in manufacturing is the restraint of the market. Moreover, growth opportunities in emerging markets are expected to equally influence the overall growth of market during the forecast period.

Product, manufacturing type, disease and geography are the segment of biosimilars market. The product segment is categorized into recombinant non-glycosylated proteins (insulin, interferon, recombinant human growth hormone, and granulocyte colony-stimulating factor), recombinant glycosylated proteins (erythropoietin, follitropin, and monoclonal antibodies), and recombinant peptides (glucagon, and calcitonin). In-house manufacturing and contract manufacturing are the bifurcations of manufacturing type. Furthermore, oncology, chronic diseases, growth hormone deficiency, blood disorders, infectious diseases, autoimmune diseases, and other diseases are segregated under disease segment.

On the basis of geography, global biosimilars market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe consists of UK, Germany, France, Italy and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Major companies operating in the global market include Celltrion Inc., Biocon, Hospira Inc., Merck KGaA, Biogen, Genentech, Inc., LG Life Sciences, Novartis AG, Synthon, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., among others.

The key takeaways from the report

The report will provide detailed analysis of Global Biosimilars Market with respect to major segments such as product, manufacturing type, disease and geography

The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2016 – 2025 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2017 and 2025

Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report

An exhaustive regional analysis of Global Biosimilars Market has been included in the report

Profile of the key players in the Global Biosimilars Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies

