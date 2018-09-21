Global Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PTToC) Market: Global Industry Size, Demand, Trends and 2023 Future Report

Push-to-Talk Over Cellular

This report focuses on the global Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PTToC) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PTToC) development in United States, Europe and China.

Push-to-talk is a method of having conversations or talking on half-duplex communication lines, including two-way radio, using a momentary button to switch from voice reception mode to transmit mode.

The growth in the number of mobile devices and network devices are expected to drive the push-to-talk over cellular market.

In 2018, the global Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PTToC) market size was expected to reach significant growth by the end of 2025.

The key players covered in this study

AT&T Azetti Networks Verizon Motorola Solutions Kyocera Mobile Tornado Qualcomm Bell Servicom Sonim Technologies Sprint

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Equipment

Software

Network Services

Integration & Deployment Services

Maintenance & Support Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Public Safety & Security Construction Energy & Utility Transportation & Logistics Manufacturing Defense Travel & Hospitality Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PTToC) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PTToC) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PTToC) are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

