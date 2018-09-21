Data Control Technitic Plans To Offer 2 Year Warranty On New Sensor

Data Control Technitic says its next generation LiDAR sensors will offer customers a 2 year warranty.

Hong Kong-based LiDAR innovator, Data Control Technitic says it will offer a 2-year warranty as standard on its next generation solid-state LiDAR automotive sensors. The extended warranty is said to highlight the company’s confidence in the reliability and efficacy of the sensors as their market debut draws nearer.

The decision to provide the extended warranty – one which is offered by very few LiDAR manufacturers – is backed by rigorous testing and in depth analysis carried out by the Data Control Technitic quality assurance team in punishing environments both simulated and in field testing in partnership with an unnamed auto manufacturing partner.

“Our next-generation sensor has been proven in the most demanding and grueling environments. Together with our partners, we subjected it to high stresses in terms of heat, moisture and vibration and were pleased to discover that its reliability exceeded even our most ambitious expectations,” said the Data Control Technitic Chief Technology Officer. “This led to our decision to demonstrate our unwavering faith in the technology and its execution,” he added.

The technology at work in the new Data Control Technitic sensor is being billed as having broad application potential including security, forestry and airborne 3D mapping but no announcements have been made with regard to its deployment outside the automotive theater at this time.

Nevertheless, the company says it intends to make extended warranties a feature on all its products going forward as part of what it calls a “visible commitment” to standing by its technological prowess and its real world reliability whatever the application.

https://datacontroltechnitic.com/

