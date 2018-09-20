Professional Mobile Radio Market 2018 – 2025 : Industry Share, Analysis, Growth And Forecast Report

20 September 2018: This report focuses on the global Professional Mobile Radio status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Professional Mobile Radio development in United States, Europe and China.

PMR refers to field radio communications systems that use portable, mobile, repeaters, base station, and dispatch console radios.

Request A Sample Copy of This Report at: https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-professional-mobile-radio-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025/request-sample

The high demand for PMR devices for public safety and mission critical applications primarily among government organizations will boost the growth prospects of this market during the forecast period.

In 2017, the global Professional Mobile Radio market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Airbus Group

Harris

JVCKenwood

Motorola Solutions

Thales

Sepura

Cartel Communication Systems

Cisco

Codan Radio

EXACOM

Hytera Communications

PowerTrunk

Simoco

SITA

Tait Communications

Browse Full Research Report with TOC on https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-professional-mobile-radio-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

TETRA

DMR

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Public Safety

Commercial Applications

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Professional Mobile Radio status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Professional Mobile Radio development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Professional Mobile Radio are as follows: