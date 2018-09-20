Pick the engagement ring for yourself, these should know

Picking the right ring is a decision that a person will have to live with for the rest of their life. It is important to choose a high-quality ring that is a style that both a person and his fiancée will like for years to come. There are multiple options for rings, and it is a matter of preference. From white gold to yellow gold, even to stainless steel, engagement rings are available in hundreds of different styles and settings so that any man can find the perfect ring for his woman.

One of the most important things to look for in an engagement ring is the diamond. Finding a high-quality diamond can be a task, especially if a person doesn’t know what to look for. The “Four C” system of judging a diamond is a great way of choosing a diamond. Color, cut, clarity, and carat are the four primary features of a diamond ring. Color measures the color of the diamond itself, and this can vary between many different shades (however, the most common diamond in a wedding ring setting is clear). “Cut” is a measure of what style of cut a diamond has as well as how complex the cut is.” Clarity is how well a person can see through a diamond…this number is a determinant of how many internal flaws are in a diamond. Lastly, carat is the size of a diamond. All of these factors influence price, and as the quality of the diamond goes up in any category, the price of that diamond goes up as well.

Finding the correct engagement ring(https://www.cosyjewelry.com/birthstone-engagement-ring-c-8/) can give a woman a night to remember. A person usually only gets one shot at getting engaged, so why not make it the best shot possible? A properly selected engagement ring can melt a woman’s heart. Finding the right ring can be a challenge, but once the perfect ring is selected, the engagement will just be that much more magical.

Depending upon the woman, it may be possible for you to fish for clues as to her taste in jewelry. Asking general queries like “oh, that is pretty- does one like that?” would possibly facilitate remove her preferences. you may even attempt one thing like “oh wow, that is a large ring! i can not decide, though, if i prefer it or if it’s too gaudy. What does one think?” Another option is to take her shopping and buy her a regular ring in order to figure out her ring size. You may want to do this long before you propose as not to give away the surprise. Beware! It is very important to propose with a ring that fits because NO woman wants to give back her engagement ring once you’ve proposed; not even to get it sized. Another trick to finding out her ring size is to discretely take a ring she already owns and if it doesn’t have the size printed inside the band, take it to a jewelry store and get it sized.

The Couple Who Shops Together Stays Together

If nothing else works for you and you just want to make absolutely certain you get her the right ring, you can always take her to the jewelry store with you. Proposals don’t have to be kept a secret and if you do still want it to be a surprise, propose without a ring and then take her to the jewelry store. She’ll be sure to love either of those plans because she’ll know you put thought into the fact that you wanted to get her the perfect ring. She will appreciate you not wanting to get her something she wouldn’t like.cosyjewelry.com offers many fashion style engagement ring at affordable price.